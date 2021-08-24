UTA’s first Black graduate remembered for his kindness, wisdom

When Paul Paulus, a friend and former dean of the College of Science, heard the news of Maxwell Scarlett’s death, he was devastated because he hadn’t seen Scarlett since the pandemic started.
“It was just a real shock to hear someone who was as vital as he was suddenly being taken away,” Paulus said.
Scarlett, the first Black graduate of UTA, died of a stroke July 31. He was 76 years old.
Scarlett transferred from North Texas State University to UTA, then known as Arlington State College, for his senior year. He received his bachelor’s in biology in 1966. He then attended Howard University College of Medicine, where he received his medical degree.
Paulus met Scarlett at a dinner in 2000, and the two had been friends ever since. He describes Scarlett as someone who was down to earth and loved to have fun. He cared for people and loved the medical profession.
“When I first met Maxwell [in 2008], at first I thought he was such a quiet person, very soft spoken and just a kind, gentle person,” said Mark LaVelle, UTA assistant vice president for alumni and donor engagement. “And that never changed.”
LaVelle describes Scarlett as intelligent and witty. Scarlett would tell people about his life as a UTA student, he said.
Scarlett was one of the founding members of the UTA African American Alumni Chapter. He served on UTA’s Development Board from 2009 to 2015, which later became the President’s Advisory Board, where he served from 2015 to 2019. He was also an active member of the College of Science Advisory Council.
“He was one of those people you could always call on to come speak to students,” LaVelle said. “He loved that more than I think almost anything else.”
Eddy Martin, a friend and UTA Alumni Association member, remembered meeting Scarlett at a College of Science gathering. Martin describes their conversations as never-ending.
He also remembers Scarlett’s “1000 megawatt smile” and “full body chuckle.”
“He would just kind of duck his head, lift his shoulders, and did this whole full body chuckle,” Martin said. “That just made you want to grin and take part in the discussion.”
When he heard of Scarlett’s death, there was a great deal of sadness in his heart, he said.
Martin remembers Scarlett for being one of the wisest people he has ever met. Scarlett was the kind of person who went the extra mile and was caring without even trying.
“This is the kind of person that you want your kids to look up to and be like him,” he said.
