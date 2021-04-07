UTA’s Big Event to include 70 different community service projects

UTA is hosting its largest day of community service, The Big Event, on Saturday, April 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The event has 70 different project sites students, faculty, staff and community members can participate in, including volunteering with Mission Arlington and Owenwood Farm. Services include painting, landscaping, facility cleanup and more.
Since the first Big Event in 2000, there have been more than 112 different agency projects completed, participation has grown to reach more than 1150 volunteers, and over 4,000 hours of community service have been donated.
Students can register for their preferred project on the MavOrgs website.
@DejahAbraham
