UTA’s Big Event to include 70 different community service projects

Nursing sophomore Chelsea Ross, left, helps nursing senior Stephen Scott replace a lightbulb April 14 in the Christian Campus Center for The Big Event. 

 File photo by Duy Vu

UTA is hosting its largest day of community service, The Big Event, on Saturday, April 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The event has 70 different project sites students, faculty, staff and community members can participate in, including volunteering with Mission Arlington and Owenwood Farm. Services include painting, landscaping, facility cleanup and more.

Since the first Big Event in 2000, there have been more than 112 different agency projects completed, participation has grown to reach more than 1150 volunteers, and over 4,000 hours of community service have been donated.

Students can register for their preferred project on the MavOrgs website.

@DejahAbraham

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

