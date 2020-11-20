UTA’s Beta Gamma Sigma chapter held its fall semester induction ceremony at the University Center’s Rosebud Theatre on Friday.
The induction gave new members the chance to socialize in person with safety precautions in place. New members expressed both excitement and nervousness.
“It’s nice that they are taking a lot of precautions, but we’re also able to come and see people, talk to people and dress up and everything,” business management junior Mira McCoy said. “Which I haven’t been able to do since the beginning of lockdown probably.”
She said she hopes to meet more like-minded individuals through the organization and gain more leadership skills.
Beta Gamma Sigma did not hold an induction ceremony in the spring because of the university’s abrupt transition to online classes and events.
But as social distancing guidelines became the new normal in the face of COVID-19, the chapter began planning in the summer for this in-person event.
The chapter prioritized meeting the university’s safety measures so members could get the in-person recognition that some missed in the spring semester, chapter adviser Stephanie Rasmussen said. Adjustments were made due to the pandemic.
Inductees were previously able to bring guests to the ceremony, but this time it was limited to just the inductees, Rasmussen said. Guests could watch a livestream of the ceremony on YouTube.
The usual dinner reception after the ceremony was replaced with to-go cookie bags and a virtual happy hour, which will be held Monday night via Microsoft Teams, she said.
The biggest concerns were in keeping people safe and giving recognition to every member, even if it was done virtually, said Samer Hijjazi, the marketing and public relations officer for the chapter.
“I think we did what we could,” Hijjazi said.
@Chongyang206
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.