“A degree with a difference” - the words were broadcasted across the Bluebonnet Ballroom as students, faculty and alumni gathered for UTA’s Department of Communication’s annual CommDay.
The event on Tuesday featured alumni panelists, mock interviews, a networking expo and a business wardrobe fashion show.
Erika Pribanic-Smith, associate professor of journalism and CommDay committee chairwoman, said the day is full of events that give students resources and information to help them find success in their communication careers.
The Department of Communication offers seven areas of specialization, two certificate programs and a master’s program, according to the department’s website. These areas include advertising, broadcasting, communication studies, communication technology, journalism, philanthropy and public relations.
The event began with opening remarks from James Spaniolo, keynote speaker and UTA president emeritus.
James Spaniolo, who served as UTA president from 2004 to 2013, said he is honored to be a part of the event and proud to be in the presence of communication students because his heart is with the department.
Spaniolo graduated from Michigan State University, where he also served as former editor-in-chief of his university’s student publication, The State News. Spaniolo was involved in many communication organizations such as the Miami Herald, the American Newspaper Publishers Association and the Knight Foundation, Pribanic-Smith said.
“The words you speak and hear, the ones you see on a printed page, you hear or see in a broadcast, or transmitted or received through public private or social media are simply the power of words in a one-on-one conversation,” Spaniolo said. “Words build relationships. They create opportunities.”
Coming off of COVID-19, this was the department’s first year back to a full-fledged, full-sized event, Pribanic-Smith said.
As the morning progressed, there were four panels consisting of two UTA alumni from each major in the department to discuss topics surrounding students success, including how to leverage internships and freelancing.
Alma Sardas, public relations and advertising senior, said she thinks that even though people rarely talk about the department, there is a lot of teamwork among majors because communication is all about building relationships.
“We're actually a pretty tight bunch out of a lot of majors here on campus. I think a lot of us know each other,” she said. “A lot of us have pretty much grown with each other within our skills and within the major too, so I think it's cool. We're kind of like a family.”
She said the panels were useful and she enjoyed the panels on remote-work strategy and freelancing the most.
The mock interview section offered students an opportunity to practice their job interview skills and get pointers on how to succeed in them, Pribanic-Smith said.
Jannon Vu, philanthropy and organizational communications sophomore, said she thought the mock interviews were a great thing.
“Most of the time the people interviewing you are the actual interviewers,” Vu said. “So they tell you ‘Okay, this is what you usually ask. This is how we want you to answer,’ that sort of stuff. So it helps a lot if you're planning on getting a job or interviews.”
The networking expo hosted companies and professional organizations who came in to network with students and give information about internship and job opportunities.
To sign off the day, there was a fashion show and image critique.
“It's just like with the professional headshots and the mock interviews that we had in there, the image critique fashion show that we're doing is just a professional service to help students prepare for jobs as professionals,” Pribanic-Smith said. “It's not a fashion show so much as it's learning how to build a work wardrobe.”
Comparing the event to previous CommDays, Sardas said this year felt more serious in regards to her finding a job after graduation rather than just seeing what options were available.
“I think it's exciting to see how our degrees can be applied in the real world,” Sardas said. “Like, when you're studying and you think you're a student, and then you just kind of forget there's a purpose to us actually being here. It's time to go out in the real world and experience what we're actually studying.”
