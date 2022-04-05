UTA’s 45th International Week celebrates culture through food fair

Members of the Korean Culture Association sell food during the International Food Fair on April 5 in the University Center mall. The Korean Culture Association is dedicated to celebrating Korean culture.

The University Center mall transformed into an international street-food market Tuesday afternoon as smells of exotic spices drifted into the air, drawing crowds of students to the International Food Fair. 

The event kicked off UTA’s 45th International Week, which highlights international students and their cultures, said Adam Sichta, Office of International Education global engagement director.  

A wide variety of food and drinks were sold by UTA student cultural organizations, who shouted their menus like street venders over international music, stirred with sounds of sizzling vegetables.

For Thaiss Loaeza, criminal justice and Spanish junior and La Sociedad Hispánica president said the hardest part was deciding what they were going to bring. 

Student organization La Sociedad Hispánica sells cake during the International Week Food Fair on April 5 in the University Center mall. La Sociedad Hispánica is an organization which promotes Hispanic culture on campus.

In front of Loaeza were dishes of elote, tamales, tres leches, agua de horchata and more foods from Latin American countries. Around the booth, students gathered in lines and danced to Pitbull’s “Fireball.” 

Neighboring them, the Korean Culture Association served japchae, stir-fried glass noodles, and hotteok, a sweet pancake, said Alejandra Romero, international business senior and Korean Culture Association president. 

“My favorite is the japchae,” Romero said. “It’s such a simple noodle dish, but it has so much flavor in it.”

She found the Korean Culture Association during her freshman orientation and decided to involve herself in a culture different from her Mexican American background. 

“You can totally immerse yourself in a culture, still respecting it, even if you’re not of that culture,” Romero said.

UTA has international students from over 100 countries, which interests many U.S. students, Sichta said. The fair gives students the ability to taste diversity through food. 

Among the tables, the Nepalese Student Association sold vegetable and chicken momos. 

A sign displays the price of tickets for the International Food Fair on April 5 in the University Center mall. Several different student organizations offer a plethora of foods for students to choose from.

Rachana Pandey, computer science engineering sophomore and Nepalese Student Association social media coordinator, said a momo is like Nepal's national food: a spicy, Nepali dumpling. 

Criminal justice freshman Divany Solis attended the event and bought a Korean pancake and an agua de horchata. 

“The pancake has a rubbery texture to it but like chocolate, so it’s good,” Solis said. “The agua de horchata is like a creamy water.”

Civil engineering freshman Mia Houle said she’s a fan of Hispanic food but wanted to try something different. In addition to agua de horchata and elote, she bought a Vietnamese stir fry, which she said jumped out with different colors and consistency compared to other stir fries. 

Events like the fair provide exposure to different cultures, Houle said.

“Another great way to do that is traveling the world, which a lot of us don’t get to do,” she said. “So bringing the world to a small little area is actually a really great thing.”

International Week has two more events in the UC: a language speed-learning activity at Global Grounds on Thursday and a Global Extravaganza Fashion and Talent Show on Friday, Sichta said. Students can read more about International Week on the event’s page

