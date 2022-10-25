UTA reveals campus election results during Party after the Polls

An energetic atmosphere filled Brazos Park as candidates and students anxiously awaited campus election results during Party after the Polls on Tuesday.
Twice a year during the spring and fall semesters, Student Government’s judicial branch puts on campus elections, allowing students to decide who will fill various positions, according to UTA’s website.
At 7 p.m., the noise suddenly fell silent as David Nguyen and A’Nyria Harper, Mr. and Ms. UTA, took the stage to announce the results for Homecoming Court, UTA Ambassadors, Student Service Fee Allocation Committee and Student Senate.
The Homecoming Court is comprised of the top three candidates for Homecoming king and queen. Diego Martinez, Dylan Buck and Alexander Bocanegra were announced as candidates for Homecoming king while Megan McDonald, Vanessa Nava and Tarayja White were announced as candidates for Homecoming queen.
Even though Homecoming Court-elect Buck felt good about the announcement, he said the job isn’t done as he awaits the official results.
“I knew I was gonna at least make [Homecoming] Court,” he said. “Now we gotta just see how it goes, but [I’m] trying to remain humble, not trying to jinx it, but I think I’m feeling pretty good about it.”
Results for Business, Engineering, Liberal Arts and Nursing and Health Innovation senators were also announced.
Student Senate is responsible for writing, researching and voting on resolutions that suggest changes to university policies, according to UTA’s website. Terms last from six months to a year, and the senators are elected to represent the college, division or school under which their declared or intended major falls under.
Sam Mathew, Juhib Chadha and Prudhviraj Chowdary Balla were elected as Business senators. Sarker Abrar, Fariha Rabbi, Gunnika Kapoor, Geremy Dela Merced and Yuvaram Devarajulu were elected as engineering senators. Angel Hernandez, Alyssa Ramirez and Sofia Zaidi were elected as Liberal Arts senators and Klade Rodriguez was elected as the Nursing and Health Innovation senator.
UTA Ambassadors are described as the official hosts and hostesses of the university on UTA’s website. They serve under the direction of Mr. and Ms. UTA for one to two years, assisting in promoting campus traditions and increasing awareness of events.
Diya Patel, Dushyant Chaudhary, Mayte Campos, Sergio Gonzalez, Terrance Holmes, Jancy Gomez, Fariha Rabbi, Rommy Gomez, Aseel Elkhidir, Tyleyah Grimes and Mounika Kongara were all elected as UTA Ambassadors.
Patel was left speechless after receiving 478 votes, the highest out of everybody in the category, to continue her work as an Ambassador. She said the experience helped her learn to connect and talk to people.
“I feel really proud to be an Ambassador,” she said before taking a moment to recollect her thoughts. “It’s awesome.”
The Student Service Fee Committee suggests what the student service fee should go toward, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Their recommendation is then sent to UTA President Jennifer Cowley for review.
The committee added members Tony Pham and Alexander Bocanegra.
Vanessa Nava was chosen for the Student Success Center, which provides students with resources such as tutoring and advising.
The Homecoming king and queen will be announced Nov. 12 at the Homecoming basketball game, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
