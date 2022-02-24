UTA will reopen its campus at 10 a.m. Friday after a closure Wednesday afternoon due to the winter weather, according to a TrailBlazer email.
Classes scheduled to start at 10 a.m. or after will continue as normal. All classes, online and in-person, scheduled for before 10 a.m. are canceled.
The university closed campus at 2:30pm on Wednesday and all day Thursday due to winter weather and hazardous driving conditions, according to a universitywide TrailBlazer email.
All online and in-person classes were canceled Thursday. The closure affects the UTA Research Institute, the UTA Fort Worth Center and all other UTA locations.
Work for on-campus and remote employees is suspended through Thursday.
Select dining services and campus buildings will remain open to support students living on or near campus.
Individuals can go to the university's website, Facebook, Twitter or their UTA email for additional information.
This is the second time the university closed its campus as a result of winter weather during this spring semester.
UTA closed campus Feb. 2 through Feb. 4 due to similar inclement weather, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Metroplex northward to the Red River until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Light sleet and freezing rain are expected. Ice may accumulate around one-tenth of an inch, and sleet is expected to accumulate up to one-quarter inch.
Roads should become icy, making driving conditions dangerous, especially Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Winter Weather Dining Hours
Connection Café: open until 8 p.m. Wednesday
Maverick Café: open until 8 p.m. Wednesday
All retail locations closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
