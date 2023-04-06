UTA researchers receive grant to assess sediment in Texas shorelines

In collaboration with the Texas General Land Office, Yu Zhang, civil engineering associate professor, is leading a group of researchers in assessing sediment influx changes by the Texas coast.
The General Land Office wanted to investigate how sediment resources are delivered from river systems to the coast due to high levels of erosion, said Melissa Smuck, Coastal Management Program project manager. This has left Texas sand-starved.
To address this, the General Land Office granted Zhang $180,000 to collect data on the sediment transportation, according to the university’s website.
A healthy coastal zone has a balance between deposition and erosion of sediment, Zhang said. However, an insufficient amount of sand is causing continuous erosion and shoreline retreat on the Texas gulf coast.
The receding shoreline and loss of sediment is a concern to the Texas General Land Office because it provides protection to coastal communities, Smuck said.
“We're losing public beach access,” she said. “If you're losing beach, then there's less ability for the public to go use the beach because it's eroding. It's also causing loss of habitat for different species that either nest on the beach, like sea turtles, or forage on the beach, like different bird species.”
The project started in February 2023, Zhang said in an email.
He said the team is trying to analyze how sediments contribute and move through the intercoastal zone, which will help them understand what strategies are needed to sustain the beaches and shoreline, as well as to mitigate the impacts of excessive deposition.
The focus of the study will be the Brazos and Colorado rivers.
Zhang said the study mainly relies on network models to determine the sediment motion through the coastal interface and offshore regions. Behzad Nazari, postdoctoral research associate, was hired for the project to model the sediment phenomena with his background in flood modeling.
Smuck said the project’s intent is to identify sediment needs along the coast, locate and develop potential borrower areas and take inventory of sediment resources to answer where the sediment needs to be allocated and how much is needed. Once these steps are done, the General Land Office then plans to modify their policy to maximize efficient use and protection of sediment resources.
Smuck said the project is still ongoing with no results from the analyses yet. However, once there are results, the General Land Office will take that data and use it for its Sediment Management Plan for a better understanding of how to effectively model coastal sediment delivery.
The Brazos River has the highest amount of sediment in the Texas Gulf Coast, Nazari said.
Urban areas are also affected by high erosion rates, as the concrete areas create more stream power and less vegetation to prevent soil and water from rolling into the channels during heavy rainfall, Zhang said.
“If you search around Arlington or some other place like Dallas, you will probably find streams which actually have become a lot deeper over time because of the lack of sediments,” Zhang said. “Because of erosion, that becomes more and more severe.”
The Sediment Management Plan will be an iterative effort, she said. The first iteration of the plan aims for a 2024 release date. Updates are expected to occur every four years as new data is collected.
@andrea_cgr03
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.