A team of researchers at UTA is developing new compounds to enhance the viability of photodynamic therapy.
Sherri McFarland, chemistry and biochemistry professor, and her team of researchers will develop novel compounds that are more effective than the compounds currently being used in photodynamic therapy so that the treatment can be applicable and mainstream.
McFarland serves as the principal investigator. She comes up with project ideas, hires and coordinates with researchers and finds ways to translate fundamental discoveries in the lab into an opportunity to impact human health. Between 2008 and 2009, she started researching photodynamic therapy and two years later she first synthesized a compound.
Photodynamic therapy combats cancer cells through the application of a photosensitizing agent into the bloodstream through the vein or on the skin, according to the American Cancer Society. The cancer cells will eventually absorb the agent. A light will then be placed in the needed area. The light and photosensitizing agent used depends on the type of cancer.
In their research, instead of using only organic compounds, they decided to incorporate metals. They’ve previously worked with the metal ion ruthenium and are currently working with osmium.
They decided to incorporate metals because when humans carry out a sophisticated reaction involving the transferring of electrons, a metal in the protein is what allows said transfer.
The metal ion ruthenium is now being used in a photosensitizer, which has made it to phase two of clinical trials for the treatment of bladder cancer through photodynamic therapy. Phase two of clinical trials often test specific types of cancer and increase the amount of patients tested.
“The compound that’s approved by the [Food and Drug Administration] for [photodynamic therapy] is an organic molecule, and it has its limitations,” McFarland said. For that reason [photodynamic therapy] is not widespread.”
As of now photodynamic therapy is only offered at certain hospitals because of the expertise needed to deliver the light.
The benefits of photodynamic therapy include it being noninvasive, a lower cost of treatment, it enhances, instead of suppresses, the immune system unlike other conventional treatments and does not have the long-term effects seen in radiation or chemotherapy.
McFarland said the undergraduates, graduate students, postdoctoral researchers and staff were all integral pieces in the research and the project wouldn’t have been possible without them. [McFarland 20:40 AP]
Though COVID-19 has stopped most research including their own in the lab, the team has stayed busy by writing manuscripts, grant proposals and presenting at virtual conferences, said Colin Cameron, biochemistry and chemistry research professor.
The recent publication, “Breaking the Barrier: An Osmium Photosensitizer with Unprecedented Hypoxic Phototoxicity for Real World Photodynamic Therapy,” addresses two problems in the field of photodynamic therapy by combining the knowledge already known about the previous compound with their results of switching the metal to osmium.
John Roque, lead author of the publication and visiting graduate student from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, is a part of McFarland’s lab.
Roque said that they’re continuing to try to push what their compounds and responsive drugs can do.
The first issue is the current FDA-approved photosensitizers react to the light during treatment by transferring energy into oxygen, turning the oxygen into a toxic species that kills cancer cells. This means photodynamic therapy can only treat oxygenated tumors, so their goal was to maintain efficacy even in low concentrations of oxygen with their latest compound.
“If we can continue to push that potency to even higher levels, it might be a clinical interest for further commercialization,” Roque said about the compound efficacy in low amounts of oxygen.
The second issue is the conventional wavelength of light’s ability to penetrate tissue, meaning thick or deep-seated tumors would restrict photosensitizer activation. The treatment of these tumors would require near-infrared light, which most photosensitizers can’t activate under that low of energy of light. However, McFarland’s team’s osmium compound can activate with near-infrared light.
The team is gradually starting to ramp up their research from the halt caused by COVID-19, Cameron said.
The next step for McFarland’s team will be to test the new compound in preclinical studies to determine its safety and tolerability in preclinical models, eventually seeing if they can move forward to human trials.
