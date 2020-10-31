UTA reported an additional 21 COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the total number of reported cases to 180 since March 14.
The university reported the additional cases between Oct. 25 and Oct. 29. One additional case was reported on Oct. 23.
Out of 21 reported cases this week, 18 are students, two are university employees, and one is a contractor/vendor. Last week, UTA reported 16 additional COVID-19 cases: nine students, six university employees and one contract/vendor.
As of Friday morning, 22 of the reported COVID-19 cases are active, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email. This week’s reported cases continue to represent a cross-section of students and employees.
Out of the 18 student cases reported, Carpenter said seven were university housing residents. Also, cases representing a group of four students and a group of two students are connected with each other.
Individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 must report it to the university and fill out the Personal Diagnosis form. These individuals are expected to self-isolate at an off-campus location.
UTA has 2,382 students living in residence halls and 1,908 students living in UTA apartments.
Lipscomb Hall is currently used to house on-campus residents not able to self-isolate or quarantine at an off-campus location. As of Friday morning, three students were in quarantine and none in isolation.
A student quarantines at Lipscomb Hall after being exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual, while a student in isolation is confirmed to have COVID-19.
Regarding sanitation protocols for buildings on campus, if the university’s Facilities Management is notified of someone diagnosed with COVID-19 and on campus while infected, they take the following steps:
- Disinfect the space(s) the person was in while on campus, including any classroom, office, dining area, common space, etc.
- Disinfect all entry points into the building.
- Disinfect all elevators and stairs to the location the person visited.
- Disinfect all corridors leading to space(s) the person visited.
@daisygarciac
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.