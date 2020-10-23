UTA reported an additional 16 COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the total number of reported cases to 159 since March 14.
The university reported the additional cases between Oct. 18 and Oct. 23.
Out of 16 reported cases this week, nine are students, six are university employees and one a contractor/vendor. Last week, UTA reported 21 additional COVID-19 cases: 11 students and 10 university employees.
As of Thursday afternoon, 24 of the reported COVID-19 cases are active, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email. This week’s reported cases continue to represent a cross-section of students and employees but are unrelated.
Individuals personally diagnosed with COVID-19 must report it to the university and fill out the Personal Diagnosis form. These individuals are expected to self-isolate at an off-campus location.
As of Friday morning, three individuals are being housed at Lipscomb Hall, Carpenter said. The residence hall is currently used to house any on-campus residents not able to self-isolate or quarantine in their own room or apartment.
Some employee cases from last week represent an outbreak within departments in Davis Hall and Texas Hall’s basement. However, according to Carpenter, only one reported case since Oct. 18 is an employee from Davis Hall. The other employee-reported cases from this week are unrelated to these departments.
Out of this week’s student cases, one is an individual living on campus, Carpenter said.
UTA has 2,382 students living in residence halls and 1,908 students living in UTA apartments.
Carpenter said Health Services wants to remind the UTA community that wearing masks and practicing social distancing measures are the best precautions against COVID-19.
“Additionally, remember to self-assess prior to coming to campus or going to class each day,” Carpenter said. “Anyone who is symptomatic should not come to campus or attend an in-person class.”
