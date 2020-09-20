UTA reported an additional 13 COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the total number of cases to 54.
Eleven of those cases are students and two are staff members. The university was notified of these confirmed cases between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, according to the university website.
Some of the reported cases include players from UTA’s men’s basketball team, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email.
On Sept. 15, the university confirmed men’s basketball activities will pause after three players tested positive for COVID-19. The athletes will be isolated for the next 10 days.
Out of respect for privacy, the university does not disclose any additional information on positive cases, such as whether they live on campus, Carpenter said.
According to the university website, if a student, faculty or staff member is personally diagnosed with COVID-19, they must report it to the university by filling out a personal diagnosis form and will need to self-isolate at an off-campus location.
If a UTA Housing resident does not have suitable off-campus accommodations, they can self-isolate at Lipscomb Hall.
If an individual on campus comes into close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they must complete a close contact form.
The university does not report positive COVID-19 cases of individuals who haven’t been on campus recently. The reported cases reflect faculty, staff, students or contractors/vendors who have known, confirmed cases of COVID-19 and may have been on campus while they were infected.
UTA started the fall semester with 21 cases, dating back to March 14.
“Each positive diagnosis is taken seriously, with a focus on ensuring the proper course of health care and treatment for the individual, contact tracing and cleaning of any areas on campus that the individual was during the period of infection,” Carpenter said.
Since the start of the semester, the university hasn’t required individuals coming to campus to test negative for COVID-19 but has asked they self-monitor for symptoms and report positive test results or known exposures to the virus.
