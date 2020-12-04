UTA reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases

UTA reported six additional COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the total count to 277 cases reported since March 14.
The university was notified of the additional cases between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. Seven cases are active as of Thursday afternoon, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email.
Out of the six reported cases this week, three are students, and three are university employees. Last week, UTA reported 15 additional COVID-19 cases: eight students and seven university employees.
There is currently no information linking cases reported since Nov. 30, Carpenter said.
Lipscomb Hall is currently used to house on-campus residents not able to self-isolate or quarantine at an off-campus location. As of Thursday afternoon, one student is in either quarantine or isolation.
The last day of in-person classes at UTA was Nov. 24, and all classes since then have switched to online-only. Since the transition, 561 residents remain in residence halls through the end of the fall term, university spokesperson Jeff Carlton said in an email.
At the start of the semester, UTA had 2,382 students living in residence halls and 1,908 students living in UTA apartments.
“The University continues to emphasize CDC’s guidance on mask wearing and social distancing,” Carpenter said. “We also recommend students and employees consider CDC’s latest safety guidance and recommendations against traveling during the upcoming Christmas holidays.”
