UTA reported an additional 22 COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the total number of reported cases to 122 since March 14.
The university reported the additional cases between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9. The previous week, the university reported 11 additional COVID-19 cases.
The university’s website that reports positive COVID-19 tests is updated on a rolling basis or as the information is confirmed. The University Advancement team updates the website at the first available opportunity during normal working hours.
As of Thursday evening, 19 cases are active, but that number may continue to change, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email.
Out of the 22 reported cases, 10 are students, 11 are staff members and one is both a student and a staff member. Active contact tracing contributes to reporting the latest cases, Carpenter said.
Individuals personally diagnosed with COVID-19 must report it to the university and fill out the Personal Diagnosis form. These individuals are expected to self-isolate at an off-campus location.
Lipscomb Hall is currently used to house any on-campus residents not able to self-isolate or quarantine in their own room or apartment. As of Friday morning, one student was in isolation and one was in quarantine.
A student quarantines at Lipscomb Hall after they’ve been exposed to an individual that is positive, while a student in isolation is confirmed to have COVID-19, Carpenter said.
The university is actively testing high-risk student groups and symptomatic students, he said. When a case is confirmed, the university actively pursues contact tracing to identify if and where the individual has been on campus.
Locations on campus where an infected individual was present are immediately identified for specific cleaning and sanitation protocols. An infected individual is expected to follow isolation protocols as well.
“I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize everyone take the daily health screening before coming to campus,” Carpenter said. “Anyone experiencing [symptoms] should not come to campus. Anyone who begins to feel sick at work or in class should notify their supervisor or professor and return home.”
The university has 2,382 students living in residence halls and 1,908 students living in UTA apartments. Entering the fall semester, only 474 students were enrolled in in-person only classes, and 19,829 students were enrolled in hybrid classes.
@daisygarciac
