UTA reports 10 additional cases of COVID-19 since start of fall semester

UTA has reported 10 additional positive COVID-19 cases since the fall 2020 semester started Aug. 26, according to the university website.
The university has reported 31 positive COVID-19 cases in total since March 14. The numbers reflect cases of UTA faculty, staff, students or contractors/vendors who have known, confirmed cases of COVID-19 and may have been present on campus during the time of their infection, according to a university spokesperson.
Not all of the tests that came back positive were conducted by the university at the North Texas Genome Center or the Health Center, the spokesperson said. The university does not report cases of individuals who report a positive diagnosis but haven’t been on campus recently.
The university’s website that reports positive COVID-19 tests is updated on a rolling basis or as the information is confirmed. Once Health Services confirms a case, the University Advancement team updates the website at the first available opportunity during normal working hours.
Once a new case is reported, the university initiates its protocols regarding isolation, monitoring the affected individuals’ health and identifying and notifying people who were in contact with the individual. The university also identifies if any areas on campus warrant additional disinfection and cleaning.
If an individual in a residence hall tests positive, they have the option of going home to isolate off-campus or moving into isolation at Lipscomb Hall. The residence hall has been designated as a quarantine space for UTA Housing residents who do not have suitable off-campus accommodations for self-isolation.
While there are currently no students in Lipscomb Hall, the university has placed one student there in the past for isolation.
If a student lives in a private room or tests positive at the same time as a roommate, that student may be allowed to remain in isolation in their current room.
Students who have been in close contact with an affected individual would be notified and offered the option to test for free at Health Services, the university spokesperson said. The university can test a large group of students in residence halls, if needed.
The university intends to be conservative when testing students in residence halls. The university would conduct surveillance testing of a floor if a student tested positive.
Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people stay in their local area, wear a mask and maintain social distance. The CDC has additional guidelines on its website about how to stay safe when going out during the pandemic.
