UTA releases renovation plans for University Center

The new architectural renderings of the University Center renovation proposed by the university provide a preview of what the center of the campus may look like if students vote to approve the funding for the project in April.
The designs, available online and throughout the UC, illustrate expansion plans for more outdoor seating, lights inside the building, bigger stairs and a pathway connecting the UC and Woolf Hall.
The release of concept photos and videos of the proposed UC construction comes after the Student Senate introduced Resolution 22-01, “U.C. the Need!,” in January, calling for a referendum to be held at the April student election to vote to increase student union fees for the possible renovation.
The current fees are $39 per semester. If implemented, the fees will increase to $150 for the spring and fall and $75 per summer semester.
However, the fees won’t increase until construction completion in fall 2026, UC associate director Bear Lunce said. If approved, the project is planned to start in fall 2023.
The increased fees would generate $6.9 million annually, and the project may cost between $10 to $12 million, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The initial funds for the construction will come from the UT System, UC operations director David Albart said. Once the project completes, a debt service will begin for UTA to pay back the loan using the student union fees.
The UC improvements include increasing the number of student lounges and meeting spaces and enhancing dining options, according to the UC website. Other changes will improve technology and infrastructure.
Most students can sympathize with the lunch rush at the Plaza, Albart said. The renovations would address long wait times by decentralizing the dining options and spacing the area out.
UTA has added new restaurants over time, but since the space hasn’t changed, limited seating and long wait times occur, he said.
“This is a space that we want [students] to be comfortable in, something that they feel proud of and that they champion for,” Albart said.
Some of the UC space is outdated, so the community doesn’t use it often, Lunce said. Giving the area a facelift would solve that issue.
The conceptual photos show the building featuring the same modern aesthetics as the Lockheed Martin Career Development Center and north UC entry, he said.
The current UC is maze-like, but the new design will have a central spine where other facilities branch off from, allowing the community to easily navigate between buildings, Lunce said.
The UC must maintain a 25 feet space between Woolf Hall for emergency vehicles, per Arlington’s code, so the renovations would push the building’s western boundary while still maintaining the code, he said.
The southern facade where the Connection Café and Palo Duro Lounge sit might be built on a single plane, he said. The current renovation plan may unify Brazos Park and UC outdoor space.
The current building stands at 242,000 square feet, according to the UC website. Albart said the renovations may add about 55,000 square feet.
“When it comes down to it, the heart and soul of what the University Center is isn’t going to change. It’s going to stay the same,” Albart said. “It’s just going to have more services, more space and become a more vibrant facility for our students.”
The north entry, where the Bluebonnet Ballroom and Rosebud Theatre are located, will remain untouched, he said.
The UC renovation ideas came from students who have voiced what to focus on for the project, Albart said.
While the conceptual renderings were released during the Student Senate meeting Feb. 16, Albart said the administration has considered the idea since 2019.
All the information was gathered in 2019 when a student committee made up of the student population, like international students, commuters and student leaders were asked for input.
If the project gets greenlit, the university will seek for additional student input next year, Lunce said.
In June 2019, the Texas Senate passed House Bill 2718, which allows students to vote on whether the student union fees should increase, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The UT System Board of Regents then authorized UTA to hold a student vote in August 2019.
If most students vote to approve the fee increase, the request will be taken to the UT System Board of Regents for final approval in August, Lunce said.
In fall 2022, the project will enter a design-development phase where the UC renovations will be finalized once administration gets the financials in order, he said. The building will still operate during construction as the renovation will be completed in phases.
Thomason Clayton, information systems junior and student body vice president, said he’s been hearing split comments from the students. Some agree with the fee increase, while others fight against it.
Some students like the current UC structure since it’s cozier, arguing the new renovations resemble a mall, Clayton said. But he’s also heard others say the renderings look beautiful.
“The UC does tend to get crowded here, but it does bring good morale,” he said.
While Clayton doesn’t support the proposal, he can see the benefits of having an improved UC, he said.
“I encourage all students on campus to vote on this measure, regardless if they are commuter students, domestic students, international students because the UC is their building,” Clayton said.
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.