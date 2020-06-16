UTA releases info on which fall classes will be taught online, in person or as a hybrid format

UTA released a master list of fall semester classes, detailing which would be taught online, in person or in a hybrid format in an Office of the Provost email Tuesday.
The list breaks down each course by subject, catalog and section numbers and will later be available on MyMav. In each line, the original instruction mode is labeled along with the new proposed mode.
The information is subject to change while the university continues to work through space allocations or the needs of each course.
Currently, the Fall Academic and Course Planning Task Force is developing plans for a safe return to campus life.
Students can contact their advisers or submit any questions about their courses through this form.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.