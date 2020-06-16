UTA releases info on which fall classes will be taught online, in person or as a hybrid format

UTA released a master list of fall semester classes, detailing which would be taught online, in person or in a hybrid format in an Office of the Provost email Tuesday.

The list breaks down each course by subject, catalog and section numbers and will later be available on MyMav. In each line, the original instruction mode is labeled along with the new proposed mode.

The information is subject to change while the university continues to work through space allocations or the needs of each course.

Currently, the Fall Academic and Course Planning Task Force is developing plans for a safe return to campus life.

Students can contact their advisers or submit any questions about their courses through this form.

