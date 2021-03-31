UTA releases commencement schedule for 2020, spring 2021 graduates

UTA announced the spring 2021 commencement schedule Wednesday for the first in-person graduation ceremony since fall 2019.
The university invited about 20,000 students and alumni to join the graduation ceremonies from May 13 to 16. The invitees include 14,000 graduates from the class of 2020 and 6,000 students expected to graduate this spring, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. All in-person ceremonies will take place at the Globe Life Field.
The ceremony for College of Nursing and Health Innovation 2021 graduates will begin May 13 at 2 p.m. Graduates in 2020 and earlier from the college will walk the stage at 7 p.m.
On May 14, the graduation ceremony for graduates from the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs; Division of Student Success; Honors College; and School of Social Work will begin at 9 a.m. The ceremony for College of Liberal Arts graduates will begin at 2 p.m. Graduates from the College of Education and the College of Science will walk the stage at 7 p.m.
The graduation ceremony for the College of Business will begin May 15 at 9 a.m. College of Engineering graduates from 2020 or earlier will walk the stage at 2 p.m. The ceremony for 2021 graduates from the College of Engineering will begin at 7 p.m.
The university will host a virtual ceremony for all colleges at 5 p.m. May 16.
Graduates who cannot walk on their assigned date may request a one-time change to their ceremony date and time by April 15 by completing this form. Graduates who cannot attend in-person events or want to postpone until future ceremonies should complete this form.
