UTA recognizes military community with annual Veterans Day breakfast

The Student Veteran Organization hosted its annual breakfast to celebrate approximately 200 veteran faculty and staff members.
Every veteran in attendance received a limited edition UTA-branded steel tumbler with the word “veteran” imprinted on it. Challenge coins were also handed out as a show of appreciation.
Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, according to Military.com’s website. Legislation was passed on May 13, 1938, to celebrate the day as Armistice Day.
The first celebration using the term “Veterans Day” was in 1947 in Birmingham, Alabama, according to the Department of Veteran Affairs. U.S. Representative Edward Rees of Kansas proposed a bill that would change Armistice Day to Veterans Day. In 1954, Congress passed the bill and President Dwight Eisenhower signed it, proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day.
James Kumm, executive director of Military and Veteran Services, said about 7% of the U.S. population identify as veterans, and it is essential to recognize those individuals who voluntarily place themselves at risk to ensure the defense and continued freedom of our country.
“Our student veterans are now using the skill sets they learned in the military and developing new skill sets through their degree programs to re-enter the American workforce and continue giving back to their communities,” Kumm said.
He said talking with veterans and service members in their classes is a great way for students to hear their stories and learn more about the people they interact with daily.
HVAC mechanic David Jones, who served in the U.S. Army for 15 years, said Veterans Day shows a connection between anyone that served in the past and present. He said the holiday shows veterans that they all stand for the same thing, even if they’ve served at different times.
To get involved with Veterans Day, Jones said students can engage with veterans by saying thanks and asking how their day was.
“Some veterans like to talk, and I’m one of those who will talk your ear off. It makes me feel better for my day,” he said.
Jones said the true purpose is to thank people for their sacrifice because it’s always a sacrifice when you’re in the military.
He said he’s lost several army buddies through accidents, and even explosions that wound up happening. Even though it’s one day, you remember every day, Jones said.
Arrianna Rocha, accounting and finance junior, said she’s been around veterans since she was four years old and has always connected very well with them. Her father served 36 years in the Marines as a sergeant major and drill instructor.
Even though she didn’t serve in the military, the lifestyle carried over to her home life. Rocha said she catches herself sounding like her dad when she speaks. Growing up in a military household, she jokingly said she’s been in boot camp her entire life.
“The type A attentiveness to detail, cleanliness and organizational skills are definitely something I’ve learned growing up in a military household,” Rocha said. “So it’s definitely something I feel like it’s helped me in life.”
@itslandoyo
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.