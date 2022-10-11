UTA recognizes Indigenous past and present with Land Acknowledgement Courtyard ceremony

In UTA's first annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, the university unveiled the Land Acknowledgement Courtyard north of the Central Library.
The courtyard, filled with indigenous plants, is a part of the Land Acknowledgement which Sampson Dewey, industrial engineering junior and president of the Native American Student Association, said is meant to recognize the Indigenous people who originally lived on the campus.
The courtyard’s ribbon cutting ceremony featured speeches from Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, UTA President Jennifer Cowley, Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, current indigenous UTA students and the current and former Native American Student Association presidents.
In writing the Land Acknowledgement, the task force took care to highlight the continued presence of Native Americans in Arlington and North Texas to avoid suggesting that Native people are of the past, according to UTA’s Land Acknowledgement Resource Center’s website.
"Some of us came in the '80s, some in the '90s, some in the early 2000s, 2010s, 2020s now,” Dewey said. “We want to share those experiences with not just each other but the community and the rest of the school."
Environmental science junior Rojo Meixveiro spoke at Monday’s ribbon cutting ceremony and said he’s had friends ask him where the Indigenous people are in Texas.
"It's a question I often ask myself," Meixveiro said, "I realized that the answer is here with you. We are all around you. We are everywhere around you. We are abundant. When I come to this campus, I’ve walked through these lands time and time again, it doesn't end to amaze me. I see it in the workers. I see it in the professors. We are all around you, it is our history.”
Alexander Wolfe, UTA alumni and former president of the Native American Student Association, said coming to UTA and meeting other Native American students was the first time he was able to engage with the larger pan-Indian culture outside his family.
“That was really eye opening for me, that was an awakening for me,” Wolfe said. “Not that I wasn't aware of my heritage, not that I wasn't proud of it, but this was the first chance to really meet and bond with people from all kinds of backgrounds.”
Anthropology junior Jonathan Villanueva said after the ceremony it was nice to hear the Native American student’s experiences and have the courtyard here.
Les Riding-In, assistant dean in the College of Liberal Arts and chair of the Land Acknowledgment Committee, said the courtyard acknowledges Indigenous students on campus, but it’s here for students and everyone can use it to relax and study.
“We welcome everyone on campus. It's a very public area. There's a lot of plans for this area. Over time, you're gonna see more trees, more shade. Hopefully, sooner than later, we'll see a new water feature, we might see murals. There's so many things that we could do, but it's for all the students.”
Cowley said in her speech the site is a reflection that acknowledges “the first people who looked up at the stars on this site.”
Brown said in her speech she was glad to be there observing Indigenous Peoples' Day and the event has been a long time coming.
“That we're doing this on a day that has been historically designated as Columbus Day makes this moment much sweeter,” Brown said. “Because the juxtaposition gives us an opportunity to confront head-on the historical myths about the beginnings of this country and set the record straight.”
Before they cut the ribbon to the courtyard, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, in his speech at the ceremony, proclaimed the day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
"Through proclamations, Land Acknowledgements and Native American Student Associations, little by little, we will be mending ourselves back together," Dewey said.
