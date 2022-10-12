UTA recognizes Indigenous history through Land Acknowledgement statement

UTA recognized its historic ties to Indigenous people through a Native American Land Acknowledgement statement in 2021. A year later, the community was able to see the physical results of that statement.
A task force, composed of students, faculty and staff — many with Native American ancestry — developed the statement, according to a university press release. The statement was passed by the Faculty Senate in April 2021. As a result, UTA hosted the First Annual Indigenous People’s Day event Monday to unveil the campus’ Land Acknowledgement Courtyard, bronze plaque and monument.
The statement was created to recognize the historical presence of those who originally inhabited this land, the forced displacement of them and the lives lost on the land, said Leah McCurdy, art and art history senior lecturer.
McCurdy, who helped coordinate the Monday event, said a land acknowledgement is a practice many universities in the U.S. and Canada have implemented to recognize the land the campus lives on was taken, usually using violence, from Indigenous communities.
The Wichita and other affiliated tribes once occupied the land UTA is built on, McCurdy said.
The task force convened in 2018 to discuss the statement and commemorative site, according to the acknowledgement’s website. When they resumed in 2020, the committee’s motivation was to understand what happened with the past proposal in 2018, to resume student and community interest, to broaden discussions in academia about land acknowledgements and the institutional interest in diversity, equity and inclusion.
“There’s been great support from the UT System, who wants to see land acknowledgement in all UT schools,” McCurdy said.
The statement is a model built upon task force member Jaun Albert Nungaray’s land acknowledgement work at TCU, which was created in November 2020, according to the acknowledgment’s website.
TCU’s statement highlighted the Wichita and other affiliated tribes that lived in that area, according to the university’s Land Acknowledgement’s statement.
UTA’s Land Acknowledgement recognizes the tribes that once inhabited Arlington and the history of the Indian relocation program that shaped the Metroplex, according to the acknowledgement.
“UT Arlington respectfully acknowledges the Wichita and affiliated tribes upon whose historical homelands this university is located. Their ancestors resided here for generations before being forcibly displaced by U.S. settlers and soldiers in the mid-1800s,” the acknowledgment states.
“We recognize the historical presence of the Caddo Nation and other tribal nations in the region; the ongoing presence and achievements of many people who moved to the area due to the Indian Relocation program of the 1950s and 1960s; and the vital presence and accomplishments of our Native students, faculty and staff.”
History associate professor Paul Conrad researched the land’s history in representing Native American’s past and helped draft the Land Acknowledgement. He said the task force began to discuss who they should acknowledge.
“One of the key things for us was to try to make it a living and active thing,” Conrad said. “What I mean by that is yes to acknowledge whose ancestral lands we’re living on, whose ancestral lands UTA is situated on but also to acknowledge the people that came after, the Native people that came after, the continued presence of Native people in this region, Native students and staff.”
It took around six months to research and figure out the statement, then submit it to UTA and the UT System administration to receive feedback, he said. After the statement was approved last year, the task force continued to push for the university to design and unveil the commemorative site and have more public events centered around Indigenous Peoples Day.
Student and community collaboration played a part in the statement’s creation, McCurdy said.
Sampson Dewey, Native American Student Association president and one of the task force members, said he and other students acted as a link between the student body and the Native American community.
Dewey said he was approached by Les Riding In, College of Liberal Arts assistant dean and task force member, to join the group. He said he wanted to take part to honor and pay tribute to those who came before him.
“We always want to pay tribute to them, and so that was the biggest thing about getting it done,” he said. “With as big as The Native American Student Association is on campus with our events and stuff, there was no reason why we shouldn’t have an official Land Acknowledgement for UTA.”
Dewey said it’s awesome that UTA will have a courtyard since most Land Acknowledgements come with only a plaque. The courtyard is located between Carla and Preston Hall and features native plants and a boulder holding the plaque with the Land Acknowledgement written on it, he said.
“It’s going to be just awesome and refreshing, and it’s growing, as we like to say, it’s a living Land Acknowledgement,” he said. “It’s not just one or two things that’s going to happen. It’s something that’s going to just keep on happening, and it’s never going to stop growing, and eventually, we’ll see what it turns into.”
