UTA recognized for creating supportive environment for veterans

For the second year in a row, UTA was recognized as one of the nation’s top military-friendly institutions for its efforts and support toward military-connected students and their success.
The Military Friendly recognition comes from an expansive survey examining an institution’s population size, support services and retention rates to determine different schools’ levels of military friendliness.
The award was given by G.I. Jobs, a monthly magazine designed to help veterans and their families transition to education and employment after leaving the military.
The lowest award classification is the bronze level, followed by silver and gold. Then, they pick the top 10 gold-ranked institutions and award those the top 10 rankings, said James Kumm, executive director of Office of Military and Veteran Services.
UTA participates in the G.I. Jobs survey every year and was a gold-level school for three consecutive years before ranking in the top 10 for the past two years, Kumm said.
The veteran program at UTA is a holistic program that collaborates with other departments within the Division of Student Affairs, he said.
The program focuses on five core areas, including transition to UTA, health and well-being, veteran education, benefits career readiness and engagement and belonging, he said.
Approximately, there are 5,000 military-connected students, including 2,900 military children or spouses, currently attend the university, according to a UTA press release.
G.I. Jobs runs an annual survey of around 200 questions to rank different schools based on their levels of military friendliness, Kumm said.
Nic Raven, urban planning and policy doctoral student, is a retired Air Force and Army veteran. He said the veteran program ensured he was on track with getting his classes paid through his military benefits.
Raven said he has access to the Veteran Services staff anytime he needs help with academic advising or questions about the university. The program and the people at UTA are why the institution continues to be a top military school, he said.
“It’s the engagement, the mentorship, the availability of being able to talk to somebody and get real answers, the whole support system through the Veteran Services Office,” he said.
The award means more to Kumm than just gathering attention and notoriety to UTA to recruit more students, he said. The recognitions show that the resources and support from UTA positively impact student success, from getting admitted into college to finishing their degrees in a timely manner.
“The fact that publications such as Victory Media and G.I. Jobs recognize that just goes a long way in showing the rest of the nation that UTA is a school that can definitely provide student veterans and other military-connected students with the services and resources they need,” Kumm said.
