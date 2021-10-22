UTA receives Star Award recognizing the university’s COVID-19 response

The UTA tower sits under the night sky June 24, 2020, on the corner of UTA Boulevard and Cooper Street in Arlington.

UTA received the Star Award from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for the university’s COVID-19 response efforts Thursday, according to a UTA press release.

The Star Award recognizes higher education institutions for outstanding efforts to respond to COVID-19, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s website.

The university was one of 10 award recipients out of 31 applicants, according to the press release. And UT Arlington is one of three UT System institutions to win the award. UT-Tyler and the UT Health Science Center at San Antonio are the other two recipients.

The Star Award was established in 2001. This year marks its 20th year in recognizing exceptional contributions toward achieving the state’s goal for higher education, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s website.

“This is a wonderful honor for our students, faculty and staff who unselfishly gave of their time, talent and treasure to serve others,” interim UTA President Teik Lim said in a press release.

UTA implemented a number of strategies since the start of COVID-19, focusing on health and safety while emphasizing student success, according to the press release.

These initiatives included vaccine clinics, testing and contact tracing, according to the press release. The university also implemented Success U, a program that helped first-year students get accustomed to the college workload.

“When looking toward the future, one thing is certain: UTA will always be a force for good for the people and the communities we serve,” Lim said in a press release.

