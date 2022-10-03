UTA receives Seal of Excelencia in recognition for its support to Latino student success

UTA, along with five other institutions, earned the Seal of Excelencia certification on Friday, a certification granted to colleges and universities for their commitment to accelerating Latino student success.

Counting this year’s recipients, 30 institutions earned the seal from Excelencia in Education, a national authority on promoting Latino student success in higher education, according to a UTA press release.

President Jennifer Cowley announced the university’s recognition during her speech at her Presidential Investiture Ceremony on Friday. 

“This recognition comes to a university that is able to demonstrate the measurable impact we are having to change the face of higher education and creating an environment where Latino and Latina students thrive,” Cowley said. 

The recognition follows as UTA, from 2017 to 2022, saw a 24% increase in full-time undergraduate Latino student enrollment, a 24% increase in full-time Latino faculty and a 34% increase in bachelor’s degrees awarded to Latino students, according to the press release. 

Latinos comprise about 36% of UTA undergraduate enrollment and 30% of the overall student population. The university is also a designated Hispanic-Serving Institution and is categorized as a Carnegie R-1 university. 

Other institutions receiving the seal are Mercy College; San Antonio College; Texas State University; the University of Albany, State University of New York; and the University of California, Santa Cruz. 

“We are joining [universities] from across the country that are assuring America's future through a steadfast commitment to develop and advance the talents of our students,” Cowley said.

