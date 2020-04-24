By incorporating expertise in recycling and construction materials, two civil engineering professors are conducting a feasibility study into building plastic roads.
The $342,588 study is being funded by the Texas Department of Transportation and will be ongoing for the next two years, according to a UTA news release.
Roads are traditionally made of asphalt. In the study, the team will research and simulate pavement materials combined with both asphalt and plastic — creating a consistency that is sustainable, has a longer design life and is cost-effective.
Warda Ashraf, civil engineering assistant professor, said the team of researchers is currently looking at multiple categories of plastic materials that could be used in the study.
Their main focus right now is seeing how plastic bags react when combined with asphalt. Eventually, the group will look into using plastic bottles or other plastics, she said, but each plastic has a different characteristic.
This is why it’s a feasible study, she said — to determine if plastic roads could be a possibility.
As part of the study, the team will also try to understand how adding plastic materials can improve the longevity and durability of the pavement materials, she said.
As seen in other studies, by incorporating plastic into pavement materials, Ashraf said they are seeing an improvement in performance.
“Crack reduction is one thing, then the pavement deformation; it also reduces all sorts of deformation,” Ashraf said. “That's why we are saying that [by] using these plastics, we can also make our pavement more economical and also safer.”
Tahsina Islam, civil engineering graduate student, said on top of the improvement in cracking and life span in the roads, maintenance in plastic roads could be reduced, saving money in the process.
Once they have a consistent pavement material, the mixture would cost significantly less than traditional materials, she said.
Islam and seven other UTA students handle the experimental testing in this study.
Sahadat Hossain, civil engineering professor and director at UTA’s Solid Waste Institute for Sustainability, said he introduced plastic roads to the Texas Department of Transportation after noticing the government agency had an interest in becoming sustainable, he said.
For decades, the U.S. would export a majority of its recycled materials to China, Hossain said. It was a billion-dollar industry for the U.S., but in 2017 China banned the import of nonindustrial plastic waste.
“Now with the market gone, we need to come up with ideas [on] how to use this recycled material locally,” Hossain said. “That's why we have every agency looking at different options.”
Waste is a big problem, Islam said, and this study could be a solution for waste management since they are using plastic bags — which are nonrecyclable — in their research.
“We have to think in an innovative way so that we can address the problems around us,” Islam said.
By incorporating waste products like plastic into construction materials, Ashraf said it will instead produce natural environmental stress, improving sustainability.
“In our area, one concern is that we use so much construction material that it creates stress on natural resources,” Ashraf said.
As for improving sustainability as a whole, Hossain said cities need to implement educational programs on recycling. It’s important that some kind of resource is available so residents know how to recycle.
Hossain suggested that cities hand out informational pamphlets showing what should be recycled and what shouldn’t be when collecting trash.
“If you don't know [and] if I don't know what to recycle, how do I expand [the] teaching of recycled material?” Hossain said.
