UTA receives over $20M from CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund

UTA received $21,177,188 in federal stimulus aid from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, with a minimum of $10,588,594 to be allocated to emergency financial aid grants.
The money comes from the nearly $14 billion federal stimulus aid for higher education institutions implemented by the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which was passed March 27. According to a letter by Betsy DeVos, U.S. Secretary of Education, around $12.56 billion of the higher education funds will be distributed based on student enrollment.
DeVos announced that more than $6 billion will be distributed immediately to colleges and universities in a press release. These immediate funds will provide direct emergency cash grants to students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by COVID-19.
The UT System received $173,166,080 in total federal stimulus aid funds. This money will go to both health and academic institutions.
UT System academic institutions will allocate at least 50% of the stimulus funds to student needs which include food, housing, course materials, technology and health care. The other 50% will be used by each institution to cover costs associated with significant changes to the delivery of instruction as a result of COVID-19, UT System spokesperson Karen Adler said in an email.
This is in line with the CARES Act requirement to use no less than 50% of received funds to provide emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Administrator in charge Teik Lim said in an email that UTA is currently in the process of completing an analysis to develop guidelines for disbursing the funds to students.
