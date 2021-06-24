UTA receives increased funding from legislative session, hopes to get more during special session

UTA received more funding from this year’s legislative session than expected and hopes to receive more in the special session July 8.
The university is currently financially stable and got an increase of about 7.6% from the last state budget cycle. The state allocated about $140.8 million per year to UTA in 2020-2021, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Senate Bill 1 appropriated $248.6 billion in total spending for the state's budget during the 2022-23 biennium, according to a press release from the Texas Comptroller's office. $8.6 billion from that budget goes into the formula that makes up the funding for four-year universities, health institutions and community colleges. This is a $486 million increase from the current biennium.
The formula for the higher education budget is based on semester credit hours, said Jeff Jeter, vice president of Government Affairs. The more credit hours students take, the higher a university’s state budget would be.
“The most important thing for UTA and everybody going forward is increasing semester credit hours,” Jeter said.
The UTA president, chief financial officer and college deans get to decide where the money goes, he said. Some of that money gets allocated into research because it’s part of the general revenue formula.
A large part of the budget is dedicated to fixed costs like salaries and facility upkeep, political science professor Thomas Marshall said.
Additional money for the university is based on enrollment numbers, and UTA’s enrollment headcount is estimated at 42,733, according to a 2020 UTA news release.
Marshall said the outlook for higher education was grim because of the budget cut last year.
An approximate $11.2 million budget cut happened in May 2020 because of the pandemic, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“But doubtlessly, the picture is way brighter for four-year colleges in part because of the federal money [and] in part because the economy is coming back very strong,” Marshall said.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar revised the biennial revenue estimate for the state May 3 showing the increased ending balance estimate of $115.65 billion available for general-purpose spending in the 2022-2023 biennium. This is an increase of $3.12 billion from the January estimate.
“Since then, case counts and hospitalizations have plummeted, many restrictions have been lifted and economic activity in the state — and across the country — has accelerated,” Hegar said in a press release.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced June 22 that a special session will be held July 8. Abbott has not released an agenda yet, but election integrity, bail reform bills and further restriction on critical race theory taught in schools will most certainly be on the agenda. Election integrity and bail reform bills were the must-pass emergency items during the regular legislative session.
UTA would love to get a share of federal funding in the special session, Jeter said.
“We're in a good place right now,” he said. “And we're just looking forward to a special session. Hopefully there'll be something there for us.”
