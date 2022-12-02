UTA receives gold-standard recognition for providing services to military-connected students

UTA received the gold 2022 Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award from the Texas Veterans Commission on Dec. 2 in recognition for the education and other related services it provides to military-connected students.
The university was one of 15 institutions to receive the gold recognition, which Gov. Greg Abbott announced Oct. 5. UTA also won the gold award in 2021, which was the first year the award was launched.
The Texas Veterans Commission asked colleges and universities across Texas to complete an extensive survey indicating the level of support and services they provide military-connected students, said James Kumm, Military and Veteran Services executive director, in an email. From those surveys, the commission determines which schools are exceeding expectations, awarding participants bronze, silver or gold.
Institutions can apply for the award a year prior to the awarding. In the application, they can detail the services they provide for veteran students, such as housing policies, mental health and disability services.
Gold-level awardees receive a minimum overall evaluation score of 90%, silver-level awardees receive between 75%-89% and bronze-level score between 50%-74%.
Kumm said that UTA typically sees between 4,000 and 5,000 military-connected students enroll each semester. This fall, the veterans service center served 4,089 students enrolled.
Dalton Owens, geology sophomore and president of the Maverick Student Veterans of America, said the award “feels earned,” knowing a lot of people have sacrificed a lot and devoted hours to winning the award.
Growing up in Grayson County, Owens had heard of UTA but didn’t know much about it, he said. After returning from the military and researching universities, he chose UTA for the camaraderie.
“When I went through all these different schools in the state of Texas, I saw UTA and I looked at [its] background, looked at what they have done,” Owens said. “What stood out the most to me was not only the education that is, as UTA quotes, “top tier,” but that the veteran community is one of the best in the nation.”
Kumm said the university couldn’t provide military-connected students without support from the academic community. He said their ability to quickly resolve issues and help students overcome obstacles across the campus makes all the difference in ensuring student success.
“What is most meaningful to me is the UTA community as a whole’s commitment to ensuring our military-connected students receive everything they need to achieve holistic success,” Kumm said.
David Salgado, Texas Veterans Commission veterans education director, said the award is legislative and comes from Texas code. The award was created by legislature prior to 2021, but the pandemic postponed its awarding to recipients.
“We’re hoping that we can continue to have applicants, obviously, and to make sure that the award is well-received,” Salgado said. “We’d like to see a lot more than just 17 individuals receive the award.”
Winning the award sets a higher bar because the work to earn it becomes the new standard. The veterans service center is constantly identifying new ways to improve and provide better experiences for students.
