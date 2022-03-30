UTA receives Bike Friendly University recognition

The League of American Bicyclists, an advocacy group dedicated to educating about and promoting biking, recognized UTA with a Bike Friendly University award March 9.
UTA received the bronze level, one placement above an honorable mention, and was one of 33 universities awarded.
The Office of Sustainability, which manages the university’s bike share program, decided to apply for the league’s award to remain in step with other UT System schools, chief sustainability officer Meghna Tare said.
In spring 2021, Tare and sustainability coordinator Bhargavi Jeyarajah, who together make up the sustainability office, had a preliminary meeting about the application and discussed creating a bike committee that would satisfy the application criteria and help make the campus more bike-friendly.
They formed a committed group that would meet monthly to discuss campus bikeability, Jeyarajah said. By September 2021, they had solidified the committee’s membership with a diverse coalition of stakeholders on campus.
It included representatives from the police department, UTA Parking and Transportation, University Analytics as well as students passionate about bikeability and Walkable Arlington.
“Once we did have that first meeting where we were able to walk through the application with everyone and just talk about what things need to be filled out and who would be in charge of them. That really made things flow a lot better,” Jeyarajah said.
But the application process was daunting, requiring information for several sections ranging from demographics to engineering, education, encouragement and evaluation and planning of bike initiatives, she said.
Jeyarajah said the Office of Sustainability wanted to promote bike culture and show that the UTA community cares about bikeability.
“[The award] really shows that UTA prioritizes having a bike-friendly campus, and that this is something that we want to keep working on,” she said.
Anna Laura Harmjanz, political science senior and student representative for the Bicycle Coordinating Committee, said the application for the award highlighted efforts to form a solid bike network, increase bike parking, close off areas for pedestrians and bikers and registration protocols, but those are only the beginning.
The Bike Friendly University award takes a scaffolded approach in which each level sets a specific threshold of bikeability, said Morgan Chivers, FabLab librarian and chair of UTA’s sustainability committee. Platinum indicates a university has reached the pinnacle of bicycle integration that is seamless and well-supported by the community, and the additional levels’ requirements taper with bronze recognizing the base level of certification.
Chivers said that there were two lower categories: honorable mention and zero recognition for universities that failed to meet the standard, and with this award, UTA has cleared an initial hurdle that thwarted many others.
“The bronze level award is not so much a thing to be celebrated on its own as it is as much a marker of the intention that we have for growth up that chain, through silver, gold and to platinum, to make a legitimately functional, bikeable campus,” he said.
A major influence in determining future projects will be the Green Fund vote, Harmjanz said.
Resolution 22-02, “Student Green Fund on the Ballot,” proposed a referendum for the April student elections, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The fund would support sustainability initiatives on campus, such as promoting renewable energy, reducing waste, expanding the campus composting program and providing student internships.
The resolution proposes a $5 fee per fall and spring semester and $2.50 during the summer to be designated toward a green fee.
The Bike Friendly University award demonstrates to Arlington that UTA is committed to sustainable transportation, she said.
“Getting that recognition is definitely going to get us places,” she said.
