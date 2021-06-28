UTA ranks first in the nation for serving veteran students for the second consecutive year

Military Times ranked UTA first in the nation as a four-year institution for serving veterans in June for the second consecutive year, according to the Military Times 2021 rankings.
More than 300 schools participated in the latest Best for Vets: Colleges survey, which had more than 70 questions focusing on the impact schools have toward military-connected students. UTA has more than 4,800 military-connected students and over 2,000 are on active duty or are members of the National Guard or Reserve. Nearly 2,800 are spouses or children of current or former military members.
“We’re honored to have this for a second time in a row,” said James Kumm, UTA military and veteran services executive director. “It just shows that the service that we provide to our students is being noticed by the greater veteran community.”
The UTA Military and Veteran Services office provides students with coordinated services in areas such as health, education benefits, engagement and career development.
Kumm said the goal of the office is to make sure military-connected students know it exists so they can use it as a resource.
Rafael Arreguin, UTA military and veterans services program coordinator, said the office did not exist when he was a veteran student in 2016.
“Now that we have the office that provides all our resources, it's much quicker and easier to figure out the education benefits process and get whatever questions students have answered,” Arreguin said.
Angel Tovar, UTA alumna and Marine Corps veteran, said veterans are attracted to UTA because of the welcoming atmosphere and all the services UTA offers.
“They care about the success of the veteran students, and they’re there from day one helping you out with whatever you need,” Tovar said.
He said UTA’s location in the Metroplex also attracts veterans as many of them are commuters.
Kumm said military and civilian lives are different because the military is a structured organization that runs things in a strategic manner, making the transition to civil life a challenge with the amount of freedom it has.
A unique challenge veterans face is readapting to learn in the classroom, he said.
“This might be the first time they have to write a paper in four years, or this might be the first time they actually have to show their work on their math equation,” Kumm said.
Christopher King, kinesiology sophomore and Marine Corps veteran, said the veteran-specific tutoring helped him a lot.
“It’s been a game changer,” King said. “I don’t know how well I would be doing in school without it if I’m being honest.”
He said it’s probably the only reason he passed algebra class last semester.
“There’s just something that all veterans have in common, like a cultural background that no one else really understands,” he said. ”You can sit down, meet someone for the first time and talk with them for hours about stories that each of you had.”
