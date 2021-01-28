UTA ranks among top 100 universities for Hispanic students

The Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine ranked UTA as one of the top 100 universities for Hispanic students.
Each year, the magazine ranks the United States’ top colleges and universities by the number of Hispanic students and the amount of degrees awarded to those students. In 2014, UTA became the largest public four-year university in Texas to meet the U.S. Department of Education’s requirements to be labeled a Hispanic-Serving Institution, according to a UTA news release.
According to the news release, the university placed No. 9 in both architecture and master’s degrees, No. 15 in bachelor’s degrees and No. 24 in total enrollment.
In 2020, U.S. News & World Report ranked UTA among the top 10 universities for its ethnic diversity, according to the release.
The recognition of UTA’s commitment to serving Hispanic students highlights the university’s emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion, said Michele Bobadilla, assistant provost for Hispanic student success, in the news release.
“The University is committed to creating a welcoming environment while providing student success initiatives that ensure persistence through graduation,” she said.
This designation allows the university to access federal funding for initiatives aimed toward providing additional educational opportunities and increasing the degree attainment rates for all students.
“The university conducts cutting-edge research, actively engages with the community at large on issues of critical importance and promotes opportunities for diverse engagement,” Bobadilla said.
@4theluvuvu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.