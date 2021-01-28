UTA ranks among top 100 universities for Hispanic students

The setting sun reflects off the UTA tower Jan. 19 on the corner of UTA Boulevard and Cooper Street.

 File photo by Anna Geyer

The Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine ranked UTA as one of the top 100 universities for Hispanic students.

Each year, the magazine ranks the United States’ top colleges and universities by the number of Hispanic students and the amount of degrees awarded to those students. In 2014, UTA became the largest public four-year university in Texas to meet the U.S. Department of Education’s requirements to be labeled a Hispanic-Serving Institution, according to a UTA news release.

According to the news release, the university placed No. 9 in both architecture and master’s degrees, No. 15 in bachelor’s degrees and No. 24 in total enrollment.

In 2020, U.S. News & World Report ranked UTA among the top 10 universities for its ethnic diversity, according to the release.

The recognition of UTA’s commitment to serving Hispanic students highlights the university’s emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion, said Michele Bobadilla, assistant provost for Hispanic student success, in the news release.

“The University is committed to creating a welcoming environment while providing student success initiatives that ensure persistence through graduation,” she said.

This designation allows the university to access federal funding for initiatives aimed toward providing additional educational opportunities and increasing the degree attainment rates for all students.

“The university conducts cutting-edge research, actively engages with the community at large on issues of critical importance and promotes opportunities for diverse engagement,” Bobadilla said.

@4theluvuvu

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments