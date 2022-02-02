UTA ranked No. 46 on Fortune’s list of best part-time MBA programs

Fortune magazine ranked UTA No. 46 on its list of best part-time Masters of Business Administration programs of 2022 in the U.S.
UTA’s MBA programs were designed to prepare students for various business career pathways and fields, said Scott Elbert, graduate business services director. Students can gain internship and career opportunities and collaboration skills through practical applications.
The ranking establishes the programs’ credibility and places UTA with or ahead of other reputable institutions, Elbert said.
“[Prospective students] can look at gaining a lot of open doors,” he said. “Whether that is simply learning concepts to networking opportunities to career opportunities and just simply furthering their education from top to bottom and really setting themselves up for much higher earning potential down the road.”
UTA offers students four MBA programs. The Weekend and Flexible MBAs are located at UTA, while the Executive and Professional Cohort MBAs are at the Fort Worth campus.
The programs offer varying modalities that allow students to accommodate their lives as they pursue their degrees, Elbert said.
Students can complete their degree in up to 17 months, depending on their particular program.
“We are trying to make it possible for [students] to have that balance between their personal lives, their work lives and education at the same time because certainly, that is a lot to take on,” he said.
Despite the length or format of each UTA MBA program, the content is consistent.
“One of the important things that our faculty really focus on, obviously, is not watering down the curriculum or the concepts, regardless of how long the course is,” Elbert said.
MBA degrees have different concentrations, such as information technology and operations management.
They offer customized degrees for different career ambitions, Elbert said.
“The benefit of it is that you do get to tap into areas like marketing, information systems or accounting, those types of things,” he said.
UTA’s ranking on Fortune’s list is a tribute to the work that went into the MBA programs and the admissions process, he said.
Over the past few years, UTA introduced new concentrations on human resources, digital markets and research, Elbert said.
Diversity in the MBA programs and on campus allows students to become more open-minded, he said.
“I’ve definitely experienced diversity,” Dhruv Sethi, information systems junior and Delta Sigma Pi member, said. “Because, I mean, you meet a lot of different people from different parts of life and from different parts of the world as well.”
The College of Business’s MBA Student Association, a recently-formed organization, is meant to connect to the local community and aid students in finding employment after graduation, said Kristin Brooks, graduate business services associate director.
“We just have a lot of plans that go into this club, and we would like all of our MBA students to participate as well,” Brooks said.
The MBA Student Association may be new, but the College of Business has many career-oriented student organizations that present students with internship and networking opportunities.
Sethi said he made connections through business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi and is looking for internships.
UTA’s location plays into the MBA programs’ success as career and internship opportunities are created, Elbert said.
National employment is projected to grow by 11.9 million job openings over the next decade, according to a 2021 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
Last year, professional and business services employment increased by over 80,000 jobs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“This being one of the fastest-growing economic and job placement areas in the country, there are a lot of industries moving this direction, whether that’s in DFW [or] Texas in general, all sorts of different companies who are moving their headquarters here,” Elbert said.
The programs’ focus is on giving students a proper business education, he said.
They ensure students can interact with leadership, peers and subordinates and apply the skills required to be successful in the modern business world.
@ChahalMallika
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.