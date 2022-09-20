UTA ranked best in the Southwest for veterans and military-connected students

When business management junior Jeovany Dubon decided to go back to school after 12 years in the military, he felt out of place sitting with the younger students, and watching professors teach more to a different demographic.
The way people talk to each other is different in the military, Dubon said. It’s easy for veteran students to spot other veterans—they are often more participative in class and tend to sit toward the front.
“We normally have a certain style about us,” he said.
On Sept. 12, UTA ranked first in the Southwest and fourth nationally for being one of the best institutions in the country for veterans and military-connected students.
Over 300 schools participated in this year’s Best for Vets: Colleges survey, which uses metrics like persistence, retention, completion and GPA to rank universities’ veteran friendliness. A school’s range of military-specific resources and level of financial assistance are also considered.
UTA was also recognized by the Texas Veterans Commission with the Gold 2022 Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award.
Nearly 5,000 military-connected students attend UTA. About 2,100 are veterans, on active duty or members of the National Guard or Reserves, and the remaining 2,900 are children or spouses of veterans, according to a UTA press release.
James Kumm, executive director of Military and Veteran Services, said UTA is a big place, but they try to focus on military-connected students as individuals. The university offers a variety of services to welcome them, including veteran peers, veteran lounges and a military-connected UNIV course.
Kumm said UTA emphasizes five areas of transitioning veterans into civilian life: health, wellness, education benefits, career development and readiness and engagement on the campus.
“I would say what makes us different than a lot of other schools and other offices is that it really is a full community effort here at UTA, it’s not just our department,” he said.
The university has over 200 faculty and staff members that are military veterans on campus who help military-connected students across the community, Kumm said.
Dubon said UTA's peer-mentoring program has also benefited him in his time at UTA as it mirrors a military program. In the military, soldiers are normally assigned a mentor as they check into a base or command. UTA’s program provides similar peers to help and show how to do things around campus.
The program also helps military-connected students discover benefits they might have. Children or grandchildren of veterans sometimes don’t know what resources they can qualify for, like free college or waived fees, Dubon said.
He came to the UTA asking a lot of questions about what benefits he had as a veteran, and said other veterans are similarly confused.
“The military’s really bad about that,” Dubon said. “Once you’re out, they wash their hands of you.”
Derron Gadison, political science senior and retired military veteran, said UTA has made certifying his veteran benefits easier and has helped put him in contact with people who need volunteers for military and non-military organizations.
The university is also just a good place to talk to people who have shared similar military experiences.
“I'm an introvert, so my life [involves] going to University Hall, going back to the parking lot and no stops in between,” Gadison said. “But usually people come up to me, especially if we’re in the same class and [they’re] like, ‘Oh, you worked in the State Department in South Africa, what was it like?’, then that just turns into a whole conversation.”
Kumm said there are two veteran spaces on campus dedicated to connecting veterans and military-connected students to each other as they’re integrating into civilian life, no matter what phase of their time at UTA they’re in.
One space is located at the Military and Veterans Services Center at 406 Summit Ave. The second Veteran Lounge is in room 216 on the second floor of the Central Library.
“They’re meeting other seniors that are getting ready to graduate and just have that camaraderie and they’re building that sense of belonging,” he said. “Realizing that they’re not alone in these challenges they’re facing, and they’re learning from others that have been through it and gone through it.”
@itslandoyo
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.