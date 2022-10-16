UTA Radio hosted its annual tradition of supporting college radio and local artists through Rocktober at Brazos Park on Friday.
The sound of shredding guitars and drum hi-hats echoed from Preston Hall to Arlington Hall, yet it was only a fraction of the thunderous music on Brazos Park’s stage.
Lance Liguez, UTA Radio faculty adviser, said Rocktober is a concert series that begins on the first Friday of October alongside College Radio Day, he said.
Liguez said College Radio Day is a worldwide effort to get college stations together to celebrate what makes them unique in media.
Rocktober began with Liguez and some UTA Radio students organizing a one-night concert with several bands, Liguez said.
Dylan Holberg, broadcasting senior and UTA Radio music director, said the purpose of Rocktober is to support local artists.
“We get people from the DFW area [who] don't really have much of a following that volunteer their services [and] come out here and entertain us,” Holberg said. “They get the press coverage and get new fans.”
UTA Radio also benefits from the event with coverage through social media, spin-the-wheels and prizes at the event, Holberg said.
UTA Radio hosted Rocktober virtually in 2020, due to COVID-19, with bands recording their sets and the videos posted on UTA Radio’s YouTube channel, Liguez said. They returned to in-person concerts in 2021.
“We wanted to be back in person, and we were able to do so, and I think we hit about three dates in October [2021],” he said. “It was nice to be back in person.”
At the event, UTA alumni and local R&B band Igimèjí, Kayla Scales and Oladipo Oyediran, performed extended plays, covers and pre-released songs.
“I've always appreciated that UTA has things going on on campus,” Scales said.
She said this was Igimèjí’s first time performing at Rocktober, and she hopes to perform more in the future.
Mechanical and aerospace engineering junior Joseph Alfaro said he learned about Rocktober while walking around after finishing an exam. He said he made some friends while hanging out at the concert.
“It was super interesting,” Alfaro said. “[I] will definitely be coming back.”
This year, Rocktober was done in collaboration with UTA student organization The Football Team: Creative Collection, Liguez said.
Allyson Higginbotham, psychology junior and member of The Football Team, said the student organization’s mission was to get more support for Rocktober and to get the community involved.
Higginbotham said she didn't know about Igimèjí before preparing for Rocktober. Now she jams to them.
“It's been really cool to have local artists be seen in that way. So I think that is pretty important. You know, having that on a college campus, or people that come out, even if it's just for a little bit, too,” she said.
The final Rocktober performance will be performed by synth-rock band Color Failure on Oct. 28, Liguez said.
@andrea_cgr03
