UTA professors weigh in on Texas power crisis and what should be done to prevent future outages

With predicted increases in severe and unexpected weather due to climate change, UTA professors weighed in on what went wrong during the recent winter storm and how Texas can better prepare itself.
The winter storm crippled Texas’ energy infrastructure and left many exposed. The severe winter weather led to nearly half of all generators in the state going offline. Many people were trapped in their houses without food and running water, and the power outage is estimated to have killed over 100 people.
Wei-Jen Lee, electrical engineering professor, said lack of preparation by energy contractors caused the power outage.
“People probably did not take it seriously, or they didn’t have enough resources or facilities to cover what they had to cover,” he said.
Lee said the outage occurred due to the cold weather preventing the gas generators from being cooled.
Gas turbines require cooling water, but the pipes used to cool the turbine were frozen, he said.
Due to the necessity of annual inspections, some facilities were nonfunctional at the time, Lee said.
Explaining what exactly caused the outage is a difficult task because ERCOT has not released all of the data, said Evan Mistur, public affairs assistant professor.
Power plants shutting down and an increased demand from consumers during the winter storm led to the precarious situation, Mistur said.
Normally ERCOT can move energy from a different part of the state, but the entire state was hit and all counties were under weather advisory. Mistur said that moving energy around was not an option during the storm.
Politicians claiming that freezing wind turbines were the root cause of the outage are being deceptive, Mistur said.
“We lost a lot of wind generation in our energy portfolio, but that amount of energy is so small in the overall Texas portfolio that it really didn’t make a sizable difference,” he said.
According to ERCOT energy reports, wind comprised 22.8% of ERCOT’s energy usage in 2020.
More than 25 gigawatts are generated from wind turbines in Texas and about 15 gigawatts were offline, Lee said.
A major issue preventing Texas energy generation from adapting to extreme winter weather is the current infrastructure setup, Mistur said.
The deregulated market must be examined more closely, Mistur said.
“We need to understand better about the implications of deregulating our energy market to understand how we might deal with shocks like this in the future,” he said.
Ariadna Reyes Sánchez, Public Affairs and Planning assistant professor, said winter weatherization is crucial to preventing similar outages from occurring again.
We must make an assessment of the infrastructure and see how we can adapt it to winter weather, she said.
When power grid operators do weatherization, they must consider summer weatherization as well, Lee said.
Weatherization is very labor and cost intensive, but enforcing regulation would ensure that companies comply, he said.
Reyes Sánchez said communities should also make efforts to ensure the stability of their grids.
Low income communities should decouple from the public system and develop microgrids, Reyes Sánchez said. This way the communities would be more resilient in severe scenarios.
Reyes Sánchez said the way a house is constructed can also help mitigate the impact outages have.
“So if we have good architecture, good technology, our demand for energy would be very, very low,” she said.
An effort should be made to help low income communities who are disproportionately affected by these outages, Reyes Sánchez said.
“The people that suffer the most were low-income families, people of color that we know were disproportionately exposed to this, so I think that we need to foster equitable access to technology,” she said.
