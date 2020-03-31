UTA professor teaches a computer to rate the curb appeal of houses in collaborative project

With 400 images, a UTA professor collaborated to teach a computer how to rate the exterior of a house and determine its value.
Sriram Villupuram, associate professor of finance and real estate, worked with Erik Johnson, assistant professor in economics, and real estate chair Alan Tidwell from the University of Alabama.
When buying a house, there are decision-making factors outside of square footage, lot size and the amount of bedrooms it has, Villupuram said. Unlike square footage and bedroom count, curb appeal, or how a house looks on the outside, is visual.
The way a property looks impacts its price, but until this study, it was difficult to quantify, Tidwell said.
Using images from Google Street View of houses in Denver, the three professors taught a computer how to rate the curb appeal of a house on a scale of one to four with four being the best.
Villupuram said they chose Denver because, unlike states like Texas, Colorado is not a nondisclosure state. This means a property’s transaction data is public information in Colorado.
The computer was given four groups of 100 images, each group consisting of houses from the four curb appeal rankings.
A curb appeal rating of one means a house has cracked concrete driveways, overgrown edging and overall low maintenance. A house rating of two means there is irregular landscaping and overgrowth. According to the study, the difference between a one and two ranking is that a house ranked two shows a reasonable attempt at landscaping.
A three ranking means a house had well trimmed trees, non-cracked driveways and an uniformly colored yard. A house ranked at four has extensive landscaping, uniform lawns and well-maintained gardens.
It took the team about four days to initially teach the computer. Now it can analyze images in a matter of hours.
The study then utilized around 90,000 images in total for the computer to score. The difference in value of homes with differing curb appeal rankings was 7%, Villupuram said.
Most people understand how the nicer a house looks when you drive up to it, there’s value attributed to that, Tidwell said.
Now this study allows for educated decisions from a homeowner’s perspective, he said. Knowing the value of curb appeal could help homeowners decide how much to invest in order to raise the property value.
Another aspect they found was how the outside of a neighbor’s house impacts the price of the house next door, Johnson said. Although homeowners can control how their own home looks, living across the street from an ugly house is about half of the effect of having an ugly yard.
“When you look outside, you don’t actually look at your own house, you’re looking at your neighbor’s house,” Johnson said. “And you don’t have a lot of control over that.”
Using Google Maps, the team was able to estimate where the front door of each house was to determine what a homeowner would see if they were standing on their front doorstep looking across the street.
While neighboring houses don’t affect a house’s curb appeal, Johnson said it does affect the sale price.
“At the end of the day, we’re economists, we try to ask important economic questions,” Villupuram said. “What is it that we can answer that traditional data has not been able to completely answer?”
