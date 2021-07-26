UTA professor spearheads research on how government, community organizations respond to disasters

Daniel Sledge, UTA political science associate professor, has begun a yearlong research project to help Texas better prepare for future disasters through studying how government entities responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and the extreme winter storm last February.
Sledge is a principal investigator of the project, which started in May, and said its goal is to understand how political and nonprofit organizations work and to figure out their strengths and flaws. This is a joint research project between UTA and West Virginia University, with funding from the National Science Foundation.
During the February winter storm, he lost power and had a burst pipe that left him with no water for four days.
“Going through this experience made me want to go out there and make sure that we all understand what happened and what lessons we can learn from it,” Sledge said.
The research also intends to find out how various community organizations fill in the gaps where the government could not in times of disaster and figure out their decision-making process, he said.
Carrington Matthews, research assistant and incoming public administration graduate, said communities can be better prepared for future disasters by being proactive in following health and safety precautions like washing their hands.
Matthews is reaching out to nonprofit organizations such as food banks and religious organizations to collect data about their experiences during these disasters and how things could have been handled better.
Giana Loretta, research assistant and political science junior from West Virginia University, works alongside Herschel Thomas, another principal investigator for the project from West Virginia University.
“We want to take what we’ve learned in Texas and be able to apply it on a widespread scale,” Loretta said.
Nonprofit organizations and government officials will receive an overview of the findings for future reference once the research is complete, Sledge said.
