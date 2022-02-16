UTA professor recognized for work in MavPitch program

Management associate professor Jeffrey McGee was recognized with the Tech Titans of the Future Award for universities by Tech Titans, an organization that encourages and promotes North Texas’ technology ecosystem, according to its website.
The award is given to educational institutions in the Metroplex that encourage and support students in choosing engineering and technology-related disciplines as a career path.
“We try to expose students that have an interest, say in engineering or one of the other STEM fields, to see how they might apply some of that interest, some of that expertise into an entrepreneurial endeavor,” McGee said.
Although honored by the award, he said he only played one part in why UTA received the recognition, and the award was really for the Maverick Entrepreneurship Program and Award Fund, in which he serves as program coordinator.
Also known as MavPitch, the program is a two-phase competition where students submit pitches of their business ideas for a chance to win up to $15,000 in venture development funds and more in future semesters, according to the College of Business website.
One of McGee’s students, architecture senior Bodie Chisum, said MavPitch is a unique opportunity.
Students can compete and build a business while still in college and do it with free UTA resources, Chisum said.
There are initiatives related to entrepreneurship across campus, including the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Innovation, McGee said.
The center fosters a supportive atmosphere for students and scholars who want to innovate and commercialize new technologies and pioneer companies, according to the UTA website.
Chisum said McGee played an integral role in helping him develop his own business idea.
“He’s very clearly just so involved and in love with what he does, and it just opens up doors of opportunity for the students,” Chisum said.
Business administration senior Lucia Dominguez described McGee as a welcoming and charismatic professor and said it was amazing to see him recognized with the award.
Dominguez said McGee gave her the confidence she needed to know she could execute her own business idea.
McGee said he was surprised when he found out he won the award, considering the stiff competition.
The award provides UTA with much needed recognition for its efforts to stimulate entrepreneurship, he said.
“The DFW community at large, I think, is really unaware of how active [UTA is] in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and how big a player we are,” he said.
