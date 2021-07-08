UTA professor publishes book emphasizing how reason, emotion benefit decision-making abilities

UTA psychology professor Daniel Levine published a book in December 2020, which was copyrighted this year. The book examines the need to put equal importance on emotion and reason when making decisions.
Levine wrote the book Healing the Reason-Emotion Split: Scarecrows, Tin Woodmen, and the Wizard, which argues that emotion and reason must be treated as partners. It was published by Routledge on Dec. 30.
The book states that reason and emotion benefit people’s decision-making abilities. Understanding the relationship between the two can restore human connection and stimulate compassion in economics and politics.
Levine said he wrote the book because he wanted to deal with human nature and find out what drives people’s decision making.
He said people need emotion to have a sense of values that drives them and reason to know what actions will give them the things they want.
The idea of reason and emotion needing to come into balance with one another dates back to Aristotle, Kenneth Williford, philosophy and humanities associate professor and department chairperson, said in an email.
Aristotle believed human beings are rational animals and emphasized the importance of having the right emotions.
Understanding how the mind works can help one manage themself, making them more compassionate and reasonable, kinder and wiser, Williford said.
“I want my book to bring on the idea that thinking and feeling don’t have to interfere with each other,” Levine said.
He said people can deal with others on an emotional level and still be able to come up with fair policies and decisions that fit situations.
Chapter three of his book discusses how inducing moods can change people’s ability to think.
Levine said when people are happy, they tend to be more expansive and creative, but they may not think in detail when making a decision. Whereas when someone is sad, they’re more likely to think about the consequences of their decisions.
He hopes his book will get people to have better relationships with others, a better understanding of society’s nature and to believe that positive social change is possible.
@ritchie3609
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.