UTA professor contributes to ‘Lacanian Perspectives on Blade Runner 2049’

In a commentary on late-capitalism’s ties to masculine fantasy, English associate professor Timothy Richardson recently authored a chapter in a book titled Lacanian Perspectives on Blade Runner 2049.
Popular media tells us about ourselves and our values, and it’s important to investigate what a film is telling us about ourselves, Richarson said.
“In the same ways that we talk about structural inequality or structural racism, I think fantasy is tied to these structures too,” Richardson said.
It’s crucial to recognize the structures of fantasy because by recognizing them, society can break these structures, he said.
Richardson’s analysis of popular media is not limited to Blade Runner 2049, rather, it is part of a larger book project he is working on.
This project examines how nostalgia influences both fantasies of the future and the future itself, he said.
Capitalism can be compared to fantasy, as both feed off of chaos in order to market a form of stability, he said.
