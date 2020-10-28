UTA professor collaborates on new nanoparticle-based platform for esophageal cancer treatment

Research on esophageal cancer, diabetic cardiovascular disease and skeletal muscle disease motivates nursing associate professor Zui Pan to find cures and help people.
Pan, who was born in China, graduated from Nankai University and received a doctorate at the Institute of Biophysics, Chinese Academy of Sciences. She later came to the United States in 1998 as a postdoctoral fellow at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
One of Pan’s recent breakthroughs came in collaboration with researchers at Ohio State University. They developed a nanoparticle-based platform for simultaneous imaging and treatment of esophageal cancer from 2015 to 2018.
Pan has researched cancers for over a decade, searching for cures while still managing to mentor students as a professor, she said.
Esophageal cancer is the sixth leading cause of cancer-related death and the eighth most common cancer worldwide, with a five-year survival rate of less than 25%, according to a World Journal of Oncology report published in March.
The esophagus is made of tubing tissues that run from mouth to stomach and facilitate solid edibles and liquid intake. The interior layer of the esophagus is called the epithelial cell, consisting of smooth muscle and connective tissue. The epithelial cell is constantly exposed to toxic foods and cold or warm fluids, causing a dysfunction resulting in thermal stress, Pan said.
The dysfunction can lead to an early stage of inflammation, and if it is persistent for a long time, esophageal cancer can later develop, she said.
Certain chemicals we are exposed to, like the smoke from a family barbeque, can cause cancer, she said.
“Cigarettes, alcohol are some of the risk factors for esophageal cancer,” Pan said.
Many people don’t show symptoms, but difficulty in eating and swallowing are common signs. Tumors are detected through an endoscopy procedure that involves inserting a small probe into the esophagus, she said.
This led to a collaboration with Mingjun Zhang, a doctoral professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Ohio State University, who developed a nanoparticle in his laboratory to facilitate a proper diagnosis, a nanoparticle that could be used to help treat tumors, Pan said.
The nanoparticle is peptide-based with less toxicity and better compatibility, targeting the esophageal tumors and modifying nanoparticle structure with infrared light, which helps the endoscopy probe detect cancer tumors more accurately.
Pan said she is currently writing grant proposals to the National Institutes of Health and the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas while looking for other third-party funding. She is hopeful future grants will help push for clinical trials.
Graduate student Nil Pandey helped synthesize the nanoparticles for about two years, using chemistry protocols.
Taking pride in contributing to the nanoparticle project, Pandey is inspired by the work Pan has completed.
“She’s a very good professor, she’s very encouraging,” Pandey said. “She always motivates me to work.”
Pan’s persistent effort to find cures for diseases and raise awareness comes from knowing people who were diagnosed with cancer, she said.
“I feel the passion,” Pan said. “I need to help those patients.”
Pan is conducting cutting edge research that makes important contributions toward care for those with esophageal cancer, said Elizabeth Merwin, College of Nursing and Health Innovation dean, in an email.
“Her work is an example of the excellent health related research being conducted by faculty in the College of Nursing and Health Innovation,” she said.
