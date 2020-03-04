President Vistasp Karbhari announced his resignation effective Aug. 31, according to an Office of the President email sent Wednesday morning to the UTA community.

“Upon reflecting on the progress made and these milestones, Lisa [Karbhari] and I felt it was time for us to take stock and think about our next chapter,” Karbhari said in the email.

A day before Karbhari announced his resignation, he was named as one of seven candidates for University of Central Florida’s president. He will be interviewed on Thursday in Florida, according to a previous Shorthorn article.

His resignation comes after a former vice president filed a $200,000 lawsuit in February against UTA following her termination in 2019. The lawsuit claims Karbhari subjected her to bullying and threats of termination.

Karbhari took office in June 2013 and is the eighth president of UTA. He is also a professor in the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department and the Civil Engineering Department.

While he was president, UTA achieved Carnegie R-1 research status and was named a Hispanic-Serving Institution. In 2014, the UT System Board of Regents approved the $125 million Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building. The university also made strides to become a Tier 1 university.

In the email, Karbhari said he will continue to work with faculty and staff in the months leading to his departure.

“Serving you has been the greatest honor of my career, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together,” he said in the email.