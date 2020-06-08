UTA Pre-Law Center receives $15K grant from Texas Bar Foundation

The UTA Pre-Law Center received a $15,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to fund experiential learning programs and help students consider a career in law.
The goal of the grant is to further aid in professional career and skill development for prospective future lawyers and prospective and current students, Pre-Law Center director Amber White said.
One of the biggest barriers for opportunities and resources is funding, White said.
The grant will help with the center’s Courting Success in Law project, which is the pathway to legal success for young and underrepresented scholars. It aims to develop diverse lawyers who can represent a diverse population in Texas, specifically the Dallas and Fort Worth regions.
“Courting Success in Law is designed to get students connected with attorneys,” White said. “[Getting] them on the right path and say, ‘This is how you become the person, the attorney, the activist. Whatever it is you want to be, this is how you get there.’”
In addition, the grant also funds students’ education, expands diversity and reinforces the pipeline program.
The pipeline program is the process from high school to college and then to law school and shows students from an early age what a career path in law looks like, White said.
The foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Texas Bar, so its support speaks volumes to the successful things the pre-law program is doing, White said.
The grant received will help the center grow and allow for more opportunities for students like tours of law schools, guest speakers and events like Pre-Law Day, political science senior Avani Soni said in an email.
The center previously held Pre-Law Day in fall 2019, which brought legal representation from around the Metroplex, congressional candidates and federal judges, White said.
Soni said Pre-Law Day helped inform her of what law recruiters look for in applicants.
She made connections with current law school students and individuals in the legal field through the event and learned what to expect in law school, she said. She also got in touch with organizations such as Women in Law.
Amber Mills, public relations and advertising senior, said the center has opened her eyes to the resources available such as law school admission prep tests and free textbooks.
“The Pre-Law Center is fairly new, it’s only been around a few years, so this [grant] is really going to help continue getting it off the ground [and] being able to expand our resources,” Mills said.
