UTA Powwow celebrates 25th anniversary with traditional dance, music, celebration of culture

Twelve men of various ages gathered around a large drum known as the heartbeat of the Native American people. The simultaneous hits commenced UTA’s 25th Annual Benefit Powwow, which took place Saturday inside the Maverick Activities Center.
In the center of a dance area, surrounded by bleachers and chairs, the intertribal group Young Buffalo Horse used the drum to bring participants together for the Gourd Dance.
Dancers dressed in their regalia and holding feather fans and shaking gourd rattles made subtle movements clockwise around the drum circle. This style of dance comes from the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, master of ceremonies LaRay Guerrero said. While UTA’s powwow Gourd Dance only lasted for an hour and a half, Guerrero said traditionally they can be sustained for a whole weekend.
At the edge of the dance, Kiowa Tribe member Karen Tehauno braided her granddaughter’s brown hair in three plaits. Spraying the hair in place, Tehauno said in the Kiowa Tribe both the men and women let their hair grow until someone dies. When that happens, they cut it off and let it grow back, mourning for a year.
Tehauno is from Apache, Oklahoma, and this was her fifth year coming to UTA’s powwows.
UTA’s powwows are organized by the Native American Student Association. The group was founded by UTA alumnus Joseph Bohanon, who died on Feb. 18. After starting a Native American softball team, Bohanon realized there should be an organizational group, founding adviser Kenneth Roemer said.
Roemer said Bohanon, who was Choctaw, spoke softly, which required people to stop and listen.
“[Bohanon] was a very strong supporter of Native rights,” Roemer said. “But you wouldn’t see him yelling about it.”
Kasey Reynolds, Native American Student Association president, dedicated this year’s annual powwow to Bohanon.
Reynolds said his goal is to continue to draw awareness for the culture and current events that affect Native Americans.
When Native American students come to UTA, Reynolds said they can feel a whole new type of alone because their culture is not represented on campus. The organization aims to create a space for native culture on campus.
As the first grand entry began, participants took out their feather fans from cedar boxes and dressed in their custom-made regalia. Dancers in colorful clothing and large headdresses filled the dance area, moving to the beat of the drum.
Some of the women wore intricate beadwork shawls and earrings.
Cherokee Tribe member Anne Buse has been doing beadwork since she was six.
Buse said she remembers stringing beads for older women when she was on the Seminole Tribe Reservation in Florida. The darker the bead color, the older the woman, and a strand is added for each year of her life, she said.
She works with 15 millimeter beads to ones the size of grains of sand. Buse said she uses her hair, a magnifier and a pair of tweezers to work with the tiny beads, which have at times caused blisters on her thumbs.
Event vendor Teddi Duncan had beadwork necklaces and pottery on her table blessed with a smudging ceremony. Duncan’s heritage includes the Laguna Pueblo and Apache tribes.
Using a sage smudge stick, any negativity from the items is taken away. This way, when someone purchases an item they will carry the blessings with them, she said.
Duncan said she’s been crafting handmade items most of her life. Pottery is her favorite because it reminds her of where people came from — the clay of the earth.
Duncan said keeping Native American culture and traditions alive is the only way to maintain their identity.
“Nobody can take it from us,” she said. “They might copy our work, they might steal our work — but most of our heart and our spirit is in everything we do.”
