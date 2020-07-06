UTA postpones spring, summer commencement ceremonies until November

After a surge in COVID-19 cases in Texas, UTA decided to postpone its summer and spring commencement ceremonies.

This comes after the university originally postponed its spring ceremonies.

Spring graduates were celebrated virtually during an online celebration, and summer graduates will be celebrated in a similar manner, said Stephanie McAlpine, Student Affairs associate director of communications.

The university has selected Nov. 19 to 22 as tentative dates for in-person commencement ceremonies for spring, summer and fall ceremonies. Any decisions made regarding continuing with ceremonies or not will be communicated by Oct. 1.

There are approximately 6,000 spring graduates and about 3,000 summer graduates.

“We really want to allow our students to graduate and walk across the stage,” McAlpine said. “It's just we need to wait till it’s safe.”

As of right now, she said fall commencement ceremonies will only be altered and there will be approximately 5,000 fall graduates.

McAlpine said the commencement committee is looking at all options, including different venues and breaking ceremonies into smaller groups, to make it safer for graduates, guests and families. Four to six guests are guaranteed depending on the particular college.

An RSVP process will not begin until details have been confirmed in accordance with timely Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health guidelines, she said.

