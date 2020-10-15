UTA postpones commencement ceremonies until 2021

UTA has postponed all 2020 commencement ceremonies until 2021, according to a university email sent Thursday.
The decision was made due to government recommendations and public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university previously postponed spring and summer 2020 commencement ceremonies, with tentative dates for November.
A virtual celebration will take place for fall graduates to showcase memories and will feature campus leaders highlighting what it means to be a Maverick, according to the email.
The university is still exploring options for an in-person ceremony that is consistent with health and safety protocols. Once there is news to share, updates will be posted on the university’s commencement website and will be sent via email to graduates.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.