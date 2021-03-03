Two weeks after the winter storm, scammers are attempting to take advantage of the uncertainty left in its wake.
UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord urges people to be wary.
“Any time there’s a situation like [the winter storm] — it may not happen here at UTA, it could happen somewhere else — it opens the door to scammers trying to take advantage of folks that are having to deal with unfortunate circumstances,” he said.
Some scams include people posing as contractors, plumbers and carpenters, and some scammers are posing as utility companies and threatening to shut off power if not paid immediately, McCord said.
Oncor spokesperson Jen Myers said there has been a rise in scams where scammers are claiming to be Oncor and threatening to turn power off unless they receive payment. Others claim that there's an issue with last month's payment, and the person is behind on payment.
This increase in scams after disasters is not new.
“After tornadoes you see increases in insurance scams, [and] after hurricanes you see increases in roofing scams,” she said. “Unfortunately, there are just people who take advantage of folks when they're down.”
Myers said the majority of scams are made through phone, and there are various red flags to watch out for.
The first red flag is the type of payment. Scammers will ask not only for credit card information, but also prepaid phone cards. They also will often threaten disconnection over payment.
“We do not call people and say ‘Hey, you've got this much owed, and if you don't pay, we will cut you off,’” she said.
If someone is ever in doubt, all they have to do is hang up and call 1-888-313-6862 to ensure they’re talking to Oncor.
Scammers also often attempt in-person scams, coming to homes and claiming they need to do work on meters or offering repair work for damages.
FEMA spokesperson Nate Custer advises homeowners to refrain from doing anything with a contractor until the job is in writing, and never pay the full amount up front.
He also said residents shouldn’t wire money or pay with reloadable debit or gift cards.
“There's no legitimate reason to request those forms of payment,” Custer said.
People sometimes pose as FEMA employees and try to collect a fee before providing assistance — this is another scam.
After registration with FEMA, an inspector will call and walk the person through showing the damage on FaceTime or a video call, or they’ll just do a phone interview.
When a case is registered with FEMA, it has a nine-digit case number. The inspector will have this number.
“So if you get a phone call, and someone says ‘I'm a FEMA inspector,’ ask them that nine-digit number that you were assigned when you initially registered,” Custer said.
There are many ways to report instances of fraud.
Fraud in Texas can be reported to the Office of the Attorney General at 800-621-0508 or the FEMA disaster fraud hotline at 866-720-5721.
Local law enforcement is the first line of defense, Custer said.
Oncor works closely with area police to investigate and then prosecute anybody who tries to scam customers, Myers said.
“We take that very personally,” Myers said. “We wanna keep folks safe, so when people report scammers to us…we use that data to track these people down.”
So far, the UTA Police Department has not had one of these scams reported on campus, McCord said.
To prevent scams, McCord emphasizes using common sense.
“Try to protect yourself and look for ways to make a smart decision, and try to reduce the likelihood you’ll be a victim of one of these scams,” he said.
