UTA Police urged the campus community to be vigilant of phone scams seeking payment on behalf of the university or a legitimate agency.
The caller claims they are with the university, a police department or another government agency. They tell the student they must pay for a violation or debt to avoid arrest, according to a public notice issued on campus.
The scammer will request payment through alternate methods like Zelle, Cashapp, a money order or gift cards. In some cases, scammers will attempt to get banking or personal information, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The phone number is often a cloned number from a legitimate agency.
Most businesses and government entities don’t ask for immediate payment through these methods, McCord said.
People getting these calls should gather information about the caller and the agency they claim to represent, then contact the agency through their published number to determine the request is valid.
Students can contact UTA Police at 817-272-3381 if they encounter or have fallen victim to a scam.
