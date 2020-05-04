An assessment team from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. will begin examining all aspects of the UTA Police Department’s operations May 11, according to a UTA Police news release.
The assessment is part of a voluntary process in gaining accreditation and recognition from the commission on public safety professional excellence. The department must meet 484 standards to gain the accredited status, according to the news release.
The accreditation is for four years, and for each year the department must submit annual reports and participate in annual assessments, according to the news release. UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email the commission has accredited UTA Police since 2006. The department’s last assessment occurred in 2015.
“It is our goal to provide a safe, friendly campus environment to faculty, staff and students which facilitates a safe learning environment,” UTA Police Chief Kim Lemaux said in the news release. “[The] accreditation helps us accomplish that mission with distinction.”
Agency personnel and community members are encouraged to offer comments regarding the police department’s operations through telephone, email or mail. The public may call 817-272-3840 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 12, according to the news release.
People may submit written comments by emailing the commission at calea@calea.org.
