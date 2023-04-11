 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UTA Police to host prescription drug take back event

UTA Police to host prescription drug take back event

The university police station sits at Border Street on April 11. The department will accept unwanted and expired prescription medicines from noon to 2 p.m.

The UTA Police Department is hosting a prescription drug take back event Wednesday, providing students and faculty with a safe method of drug disposal.

It will take place in the Centennial Court Clubhouse from noon to 2 p.m. Accepted items include unused, unwanted or expired prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs and patches. Syringes, injectable or illicit drugs and intravenous solutions are not allowed.

Two types of bags will be given out to students and residents, UTA Police Officer Gregory Finney said in an email. One is a disposal bag for the drug to be destroyed and thrown away. The other is for a person’s expired or unwanted prescriptions and has instructions on how to mail the bag to the local Drug Enforcement Administration drug disposal area. The mailing is free of charge.

The event is a continuation of the 2021 Drug Take Back, Finney said. It’s in partnership with prevention specialist Claudia Perkins, UTAPD community engagement officer Jackie Carter and the UTA Alcohol and Drug Awareness Coalition.

“The great thing about this is event is that the information provided was expanded beyond Centennial Court to all our students and residents here at UTA,” Finney said.

@PMalkomes

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments